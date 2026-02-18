هوت أسعار الكاكاو العالمية بنحو 10% اليوم، لتسجل أدنى مستوياتها في عامين ونصف العام، وسط أنباء عن ازدياد تراكم المخزونات غير المباعة في كوت ديفوار (ساحل العاج)، أكبر منتج لذلك المحصول في العالم.
وأشار متعاملون إلى شائعات مفادها أن مستودعات الكاكاو في ساحل العاج ممتلئة بالحبوب، وأن صفوفاً طويلة من الشاحنات لا يمكن تفريغها بسبب تصدير كمية قليلة للغاية من مكون الشوكولاتة الأساسي.
وقال متعامل: «المشترون من قطاع الصناعة يعودون تدريجياً إلى السوق، لكنهم لا يستطيعون تقديم الدعم الكافي».
تنشيط المبيعات
وانخفضت العقود الآجلة للكاكاو في بورصة لندن، التي تُستخدم معياراً لتسعير الكاكاو في جميع أنحاء العالم، إلى أدنى مستوى لها منذ منتصف عام 2023 عند 2234 جنيهاً إسترلينياً للطن في وقت سابق من الجلسة، وتراجعت 6.7% إلى 2309 جنيهات إسترلينية للطن.
وسجلت العقود الآجلة للكاكاو في نيويورك أدنى مستوى لها منذ منتصف عام 2023 عند 3189 دولاراً للطن، قبل أن تتعافى إلى 3265 دولاراً للطن، ولكنها لا تزال منخفضة 5.8%.
وكانت غانا، ثاني أكبر منتج للكاكاو في العالم، قد خفضت الأسبوع الماضي السعر المضمون للمزارعين بمقدار الثُلث في مسعى لإعادة تنشيط المبيعات وتوفير الأموال للمزارعين الذين يقولون إنهم لم يتقاضوا مدفوعاتهم منذ نوفمبر الماضي.
