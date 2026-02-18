Global cocoa prices plummeted by about 10% today, reaching their lowest levels in two and a half years, amid reports of increasing unsold stockpiles in Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest producer of this crop.



Traders pointed to rumors that cocoa warehouses in Côte d'Ivoire are filled with beans, and that long lines of trucks cannot be unloaded due to the extremely low export of this essential chocolate ingredient.



A trader said: “Buyers from the industry sector are gradually returning to the market, but they cannot provide sufficient support.”



Reviving Sales



Cocoa futures on the London exchange, which are used as a benchmark for pricing cocoa worldwide, fell to their lowest level since mid-2023 at £2234 per ton earlier in the session, dropping 6.7% to £2309 per ton.



Cocoa futures in New York recorded their lowest level since mid-2023 at $3189 per ton, before recovering to $3265 per ton, but still down 5.8%.



Ghana, the second-largest cocoa producer in the world, had cut the guaranteed price for farmers by a third last week in an effort to revive sales and provide funds to farmers who say they have not received their payments since last November.