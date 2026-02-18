The main indicators on Wall Street started today's trading on a high note, supported by gains in technology stocks, as fears regarding artificial intelligence eased, while investors await the release of the latest monetary policy meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) for insights on the interest rate trajectory.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 38.7 points or 0.08% to 49,571.92 points.



The S&P 500 index increased by 12.3 points, or 0.18% to 6,855.48 points.



The Nasdaq Composite index climbed 51.5 points, or 0.23% to 22,629.852 points.



Monetary Policy



U.S. stocks had risen at the opening of today's trading, ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes, in search of clues about the future of monetary policy.



The stock of Nvidia rose by 1.5% to $187.88, following Meta's announcement yesterday that it would use millions of the company's chips to expand its data center construction.



Amazon's stock also increased by 1.3% to $203.59, after the Pershing Square fund raised its stake in the e-commerce company by 65% during the fourth quarter of last year.