بدأت المؤشرات الرئيسية في «وول ستريت» التداولات اليوم، على ارتفاع، مدعومة بمكاسب في أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا، مع تراجع المخاوف بشأن الذكاء الاصطناعي، في وقت يترقب فيه المستثمرون صدور محضر اجتماع السياسة النقدية الأحدث لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأميركي) للحصول على تصورات بشأن مسار أسعار الفائدة.
وزاد المؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي 38.7 نقطة أو 0.08% إلى 49,571.92 نقطة.
وصعد المؤشر «ستاندرد أند بورز 500» بمقدار 12.3 نقطة، أو 0.18% إلى 6,855.48 نقطة.
وارتفع المؤشر «ناسداك» المجمع 51.5 نقطة، أو 0.23% إلى 22,629.852 نقطة.
السياسة النقدية
وكانت الأسهم الأمريكية قد ارتفعت عند افتتاح تعاملات اليوم، قبيل صدور محضر اجتماع الاحتياطي الفيدرالي لشهر يناير اليوم، بحثًا عن دلائل حول مستقبل السياسة النقدية.
وصعد سهم «إنفيديا» بنسبة 1.5% إلى 187.88 دولار، عقب إعلان «ميتا» أمس أنها ستستخدم ملايين من رقائق الشركة للتوسع في تشييد مراكز البيانات.
كما ارتفع سهم «أمازون» بنسبة 1.3% إلى 203.59 دولار، بعدما زاد صندوق «بيرشينج سكوير» حصته في شركة التجارة الإلكترونية بنسبة 65% خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي.
