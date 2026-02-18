سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، سعر 12.52جنيه للشراء، و 12.55 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.48جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع.


وفى بنك مصر 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.50 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.20 جنيه للشراء، 12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و 12.56 للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع، والبنك الأهلي المصري 12.41 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك مصر 12.41 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك الإسكندرية 12.45 جنيه للشراء، 12.49 جنيه للبيع.


والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع.