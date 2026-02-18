سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري، اليوم، سعر 12.52جنيه للشراء، و 12.55 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 12.48جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع.
وفى بنك مصر 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.51 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.50 جنيه للشراء، و12.55 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبو ظبي التجاري 12.20 جنيه للشراء، 12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك البركة 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع، وبنك قناة السويس 12.47 جنيه للشراء، و 12.56 للبيع.
تداولات أمس
وفي تداولات أمس، سجل سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.45 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع، والبنك الأهلي المصري 12.41 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك مصر 12.41 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع، وفى بنك الإسكندرية 12.45 جنيه للشراء، 12.49 جنيه للبيع.
والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و12.49 جنيه للبيع.
The average price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt today is 12.52 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, and at the National Bank of Egypt it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling.
At Bank Misr, it is 12.48 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, at Alexandria Bank it is 12.51 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, at the Commercial International Bank it is 12.50 EGP for buying and 12.55 EGP for selling, at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank it is 12.20 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling, at Al Baraka Bank it is 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.54 EGP for selling, and at Suez Canal Bank it is 12.47 EGP for buying and 12.56 EGP for selling.
Yesterday's Transactions
In yesterday's transactions, the price of the Saudi riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.49 EGP for selling, at the National Bank of Egypt it was 12.41 EGP for buying and 12.49 EGP for selling, at Bank Misr it was 12.41 EGP for buying and 12.49 EGP for selling, and at Alexandria Bank it was 12.45 EGP for buying and 12.49 EGP for selling.
At the Commercial International Bank, it was 12.44 EGP for buying and 12.49 EGP for selling.