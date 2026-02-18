The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received in his office at the emirate, in the presence of the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud, the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the tourism sector in the Medina Region and reviewed the efforts made to enhance the readiness of services provided to visitors, contributing to improving the experience of the guests of الرحمن during the Ramadan Umrah and Hajj seasons, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. They also emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and the integration of roles among the relevant authorities to raise the quality of services and enhance the readiness of tourist destinations to accommodate the increasing numbers of visitors.