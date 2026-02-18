استقبل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه في الإمارة، وبحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود، وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث مستجدات تطوير القطاع السياحي في منطقة المدينة المنورة، واستعراض الجهود المبذولة لتعزيز جاهزية الخدمات المقدمة للزوار، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بتجربة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسمي عمرة رمضان والحج، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، كما جرى التأكيد على أهمية مواصلة التنسيق وتكامل الأدوار بين الجهات ذات العلاقة؛ لرفع جودة الخدمات وتعزيز جاهزية الوجهات السياحية لاستقبال الأعداد المتزايدة من الزوار.