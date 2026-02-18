أوضح مفتي عام المملكة سابقاً الشيخ عبدالعزيز بن باز (رحمه الله)؛ أن العطر لا يفطّر الصائم إذا تطيب في ثيابه وفي وجهه، إلا أن البخور ينبغي توقيه لا يتسعطه؛ لأن بعض أهل العلم: رأى أنه يفطّر إذا تسعطه، فينبغي له ألا يتسعط البخور؛ لأن له أجزاء تدخل في الدماغ، وتذهب إلى الجوف، فينبغي له ألّا يتسعطه، وإن تسعطه ينبغي له القضاء، مؤكداً أنه لا بأس بجنس الطيب العادي أو المائي يجعل في أنفه، أو في لحيته، أو في غترته، منه دهن العود ودهن الورد.

وعن السواك، أبان أن حكمه سنة مطلقاً في جميع الأوقات، السواك للصائم وغير الصائم في العصر وغيره، لقوله ﷺ: السواك مطهرة للفم مرضاة للرب، ويقول ﷺ: لولا أن أشق على أمتي لأمرتهم بالسواك عند كل صلاة، هذا يعم صلاة الظهر والعصر وغيرهما في حق الصائم وغيره.