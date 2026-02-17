The Emir of the Tabuk region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, chaired today (Tuesday) a meeting of the service government departments in the Tabuk region to follow up on the preparations for the blessed month of Ramadan, with the presence of his deputy, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz, in the conference hall of the emirate.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Fahd bin Sultan congratulated everyone on the approaching blessed month of Ramadan, praying to Almighty God to accept everyone's fasting and prayers, and to bring it back to everyone with goodness and blessings, and to continue granting our country the blessing of security, safety, and prosperity.

During the meeting, the Emir of Tabuk reviewed the preparations that have been accomplished in this regard through the plans set by all service departments in the region. He emphasized the necessity of preparing mosques and prayer halls in a manner befitting this holy month, and adhering to the directives issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs. He also highlighted the role of the municipality in monitoring restaurants, food, cleanliness, environmental health, and preparing public parks and recreational areas. He pointed out the role of security agencies, health services, electricity, and water services in this matter, as well as the Ministry of Commerce in monitoring prices and goods. He indicated that the blessed month of Ramadan has its own significance that includes spiritual aspects through acts of worship, both obligatory and regular Sunnah, and it is a great honor for everyone who works during this holy month. At the end of the meeting, he directed the preparation of daily reports to monitor the progress of work for each government entity during the blessed month of Ramadan.