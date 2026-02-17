رأس أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز، بقاعة الاجتماعات بالإمارة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، اجتماع الإدارات الحكومية الخدمية بمنطقة تبوك لمتابعة الاستعدادات لشهر رمضان المبارك.

وفي مستهل الاجتماع هنأ الأمير فهد بن سلطان الجميع بمناسبة قرب شهر رمضان المبارك، داعياً الله العلي القدير أن يتقبل من الجميع صيامهم وقيامهم، وأن يعيده على الجميع بالخير والبركات، وأن يديم على بلادنا نعمة الأمن والأمان والازدهار.

واستعرض أمير منطقة تبوك خلال الاجتماع ما تم إنجازه من استعدادات في هذا الصدد من خلال الخطط الموضوعة من كل الإدارات الخدمية بالمنطقة، إذ أكد ضرورة تهيئة المساجد والجوامع بما يليق بهذا الشهر الفضيل، والالتزام بما صدر من توجيهات من قبل وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية، كما أكد دور أمانة المنطقة ومراقبتها على المطاعم والأغذية والنظافة وصحة البيئة وتجهيز الحدائق العامة والمتنزهات. مشيراً إلى دور الجهات الأمنية والخدمات الصحية والكهرباء وخدمات المياه بهذا الشأن، ووزارة التجارة في متابعة الأسعار والسلع. وبيّن أن شهر رمضان المبارك له خصوصيه تشمل الجوانب الروحانية من خلال العبادات، من فرائض وسنن راتبه، وشرف كبير لكل من يعمل بهذا الشهر الفضيل. وفي ختام الاجتماع وجه بإعداد تقارير يوميه ترصد سير العمل لكل جهة حكومية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.