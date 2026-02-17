تلقّى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية كازاخستان الرئيس قاسم جومارت توكاييف، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، وزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان يرميك كوشيرباييف.

‌حضر الاستقبال، وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية كازاخستان فيصل القحطاني.