تلقّى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية كازاخستان الرئيس قاسم جومارت توكاييف، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.
تسلّم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، وزير خارجية جمهورية كازاخستان يرميك كوشيرباييف.
حضر الاستقبال، وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الدكتور سعود الساطي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية كازاخستان فيصل القحطاني.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The message was delivered by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh for the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshirbayev.
Present at the reception were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Faisal Al-Qahtani.