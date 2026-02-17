Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a written message from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh for the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Koshirbayev.

Present at the reception were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Faisal Al-Qahtani.