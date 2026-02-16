محافظة الطوال تبرز تراثها الثقافي والشعبي في مهرجان جازان 2026

As part of the Provincial Nights activities at the Jazan Festival, the Al-Tawal governorate held a cultural and heritage event at the Ship Theater on the northern corniche of Jizan City, attended by Governor Nasir bin Abdulaziz bin Razin, along with a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, locals, and festival attendees. The event included a speech from the locals delivered on their behalf by Muhammad Abdullah Nashab, a poetic recitation by poet Ahmad Akour, and a visual presentation about the governorate highlighting its cultural diversity, stunning landscapes, heritage, and its significance as a land outlet.

The governorate's booth offered a number of activities and performances that festival visitors participated in.