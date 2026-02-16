محافظة الطوال تبرز تراثها الثقافي والشعبي في مهرجان جازان 2026

ضمن فعاليات ليالي المحافظات في مهرجان جازان أقامت محافظة الطوال حفلاً تراثياً وثقافياً على مسرح السفينة في الكورنيش الشمالي لمدينة جيزان، بحضور المحافظ ناصر بن عبدالعزيز بن رازن، وعدد من المشايخ والأعيان والأهالي وجمهور المهرجان. وتضمن الحفل كلمة الأهالي ألقاها نيابة عنهم محمد عبدالله ناشب، وقصيدة شعرية للشاعر أحمد عكور، وعرضاً مرئياً عن المحافظة يبرز تنوعها الثقافي ومناظرها الخلابة وتراثها ومكانتها كمنفذ بري.
وقدم ركن المحافظة عدداً من الفعاليات والعروض شارك فيها زوار المهرجان.
As part of the Provincial Nights activities at the Jazan Festival, the Al-Tawal governorate held a cultural and heritage event at the Ship Theater on the northern corniche of Jizan City, attended by Governor Nasir bin Abdulaziz bin Razin, along with a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, locals, and festival attendees. The event included a speech from the locals delivered on their behalf by Muhammad Abdullah Nashab, a poetic recitation by poet Ahmad Akour, and a visual presentation about the governorate highlighting its cultural diversity, stunning landscapes, heritage, and its significance as a land outlet.
The governorate's booth offered a number of activities and performances that festival visitors participated in.