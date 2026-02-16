ضمن فعاليات ليالي المحافظات في مهرجان جازان أقامت محافظة الطوال حفلاً تراثياً وثقافياً على مسرح السفينة في الكورنيش الشمالي لمدينة جيزان، بحضور المحافظ ناصر بن عبدالعزيز بن رازن، وعدد من المشايخ والأعيان والأهالي وجمهور المهرجان. وتضمن الحفل كلمة الأهالي ألقاها نيابة عنهم محمد عبدالله ناشب، وقصيدة شعرية للشاعر أحمد عكور، وعرضاً مرئياً عن المحافظة يبرز تنوعها الثقافي ومناظرها الخلابة وتراثها ومكانتها كمنفذ بري.

محافظة الطوال تبرز تراثها الثقافي والشعبي في مهرجان جازان 2026

وقدم ركن المحافظة عدداً من الفعاليات والعروض شارك فيها زوار المهرجان.