برعاية وحضور وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، دُشن الافتتاح الرسمي لأعمال النسخة الثالثة من (منتدى مكة للحلال)، الذي تنظِّمه مبادرة (منافع) تحت شعار (الحلال صناعة احترافية)، خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 فبراير في مركز غرفة مكة المكرمة للمعارض والفعاليات، بحضور قيادات دولية رفيعة وممثلي جهات اقتصادية وهيئات تنظيمية ومؤسسات معنية بصناعة الحلال من مختلف دول العالم.

وزير التجارة يفتتح «منتدى مكة للحلال» بمشاركة دولية واتفاقيات تُعزِّز تموضع المملكة مركزاً عالمياً لصناعة الحلال

وأكد وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي في كلمته خلال الافتتاح أن «شعار المنتدى يجسِّد التحول النوعي لقطاع الحلال من سوقٍ متنامٍ إلى صناعة متكاملة تُدار بمعايير الجودة والحوكمة والشفافية»، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة تبّنت نهجاً إستراتيجياً لترسيخ مكانتها كمركز عالمي لصناعة الحلال عبر منظومة تشريعية ورقابية متطورة، ومؤكداً التزام وزارة التجارة بتوفير بيئة تنافسية تدعم الابتكار والنمو لرواد الأعمال في هذا القطاع الحيوي.

من جانبه، أوضح رئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية رئيس مجلس إدارة اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة المكرمة عبدالله صالح كامل، في كلمته، أنَّ «منتدى مكة للحلال انتقل في نسخته الثالثة من منصة للحوار إلى منصة للقرار، وأنّه لم يولد ليكون حدثاً عابراً، بل ليكون منصة دولية مؤثرة، تُعيد تعريف صناعة الحلال، وتضع لها مستقبلاً يليق بحجمها وتأثيرها في الاقتصاد العالمي»، مؤكداً أن الحلال ليس مجرد صناعة، بل رؤية عالمية توازن بين القيم والنمو، وأن انعقاد هذا المنتدى، في مكة المكرمة، هو العنوان الأصدق لصناعة تقوم على النزاهة، والجودة، والشفافية والالتزام، وهي القيم ذاتها التي يبحث عنها المستهلك العالمي اليوم قبل أي وقتٍ مضى.

وشهد حفل الافتتاح الإعلان عن إطلاق (أكاديمية حلال)، إلى جانب تدشين شعار (حلال الذهبي) الذي ينطلق من مكة المكرمة ليكون علامة ثقة للمستهلك، ويعكس أعلى معايير الجودة والالتزام في صناعة الحلال. ويأتي إطلاق الأكاديمية والشعار الجديد في إطار توجه المنتدى نحو تعزيز البُعد المؤسسي والاحترافي للقطاع، وترسيخ معايير واضحة تُسهم في بناء الثقة وتعزيز موثوقية المنتجات الحلال في الأسواق المحلية والعالمية.

وشهدت أعمال المنتدى حراكاً اقتصادياً وتنظيمياً مكثفاً، إذ رعى وزير التجارة مراسم توقيع الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء مذكرة التفاهم مع وكالة ضمان المنتجات الحلال في جمهورية إندونيسيا؛ لضمان جودة المنتجات الحلال، إلى جانب توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع المجلس المركزي الإسلامي في مملكة تايلند؛ لتعزيز التعاون في مجالات الحلال، وتمثِّل هذه الاتفاقيات خطوة إستراتيجية نحو توحيد المعايير، وتعزيز موثوقية الاعتماد، وتوسيع نطاق الاعتراف الدولي بالشهادات الصادرة من المملكة.

ويعكس الحضور الدولي الواسع، بمشاركة جهات وشركات من دولٍ من بينها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والمملكة المتحدة والبرازيل وماليزيا وتركيا، المكانة المتنامية للمملكة باعتبارها منصة التقاء للاستثمار المستدام في قطاع الحلال، ومحوراً للتكامل الاقتصادي بين الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية.

ويؤكد (منتدى مكة للحلال 2026) دوره كمنصة إستراتيجية تجمع بين الفكر الاقتصادي، والمعايير التنظيمية، والتمكين المؤسسي، والابتكار التقني، بما يُعزِّز تموضع المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً في الاقتصاد العالمي وصناعة الحلال، ويُترجم التزامها بتطوير هذا القطاع الحيوي على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي؛ انسجاماً مع رؤية السعودية 2030.