وزير التجارة يفتتح «منتدى مكة للحلال» بمشاركة دولية واتفاقيات تُعزِّز تموضع المملكة مركزاً عالمياً لصناعة الحلال

Under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, the official opening of the third edition of the (Makkah Forum for Halal) was launched, organized by the (Manafa) initiative under the slogan (Halal is a Professional Industry), during the period from February 14 to 16 at the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Exhibition and Events Center, with the attendance of high-level international leaders and representatives from economic entities, regulatory bodies, and institutions concerned with the halal industry from various countries around the world.

Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi confirmed in his speech during the opening that “the forum’s slogan embodies the qualitative transformation of the halal sector from a growing market to an integrated industry managed by standards of quality, governance, and transparency,” pointing out that the Kingdom has adopted a strategic approach to establish its position as a global center for the halal industry through an advanced legislative and regulatory framework, and affirming the Ministry of Commerce's commitment to providing a competitive environment that supports innovation and growth for entrepreneurs in this vital sector.

For his part, the Chairman of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Chambers Federation, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Makkah Chamber, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, explained in his speech that “the Makkah Forum for Halal has transitioned in its third edition from a platform for dialogue to a platform for decision-making, and it was not born to be a fleeting event, but to be an influential international platform that redefines the halal industry and sets a future that befits its size and impact on the global economy,” emphasizing that halal is not just an industry, but a global vision that balances values and growth, and that holding this forum in Makkah is the truest representation of an industry based on integrity, quality, transparency, and commitment, which are the very values sought by the global consumer today more than ever.

The opening ceremony witnessed the announcement of the launch of the (Halal Academy), alongside the unveiling of the (Golden Halal) logo, which originates from Makkah to be a mark of trust for consumers, reflecting the highest standards of quality and commitment in the halal industry. The launch of the academy and the new logo comes as part of the forum's direction towards enhancing the institutional and professional dimension of the sector, and establishing clear standards that contribute to building trust and enhancing the reliability of halal products in local and global markets.

The forum's activities witnessed intense economic and organizational movement, as the Minister of Commerce sponsored the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Halal Product Assurance Agency in the Republic of Indonesia; to ensure the quality of halal products, alongside signing a memorandum of understanding with the Central Islamic Council in the Kingdom of Thailand; to enhance cooperation in halal fields. These agreements represent a strategic step towards unifying standards, enhancing the reliability of accreditation, and expanding the scope of international recognition of certificates issued from the Kingdom.

The wide international attendance, with participation from entities and companies from countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Malaysia, and Turkey, reflects the Kingdom's growing status as a meeting platform for sustainable investment in the halal sector and a hub for economic integration between regional and global markets.

The (Makkah Forum for Halal 2026) confirms its role as a strategic platform that brings together economic thought, regulatory standards, institutional empowerment, and technological innovation, enhancing the Kingdom's positioning as a key player in the global economy and halal industry, and translating its commitment to developing this vital sector at both regional and international levels; in line with Saudi Vision 2030.