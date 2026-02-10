The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the death penalty for two criminals in the Tabuk region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah Almighty said: “And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation,” and He said: “And do not seek to cause corruption in the land. Indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters,” and He said: “And Allah does not like corruption,” and He said: “The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to cause corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment.”

Both Ashraf Muhammad Ali Ubaid and Osama Abdulhamid Muhammad Yassin (Egyptian nationals) received a quantity of amphetamine pills for the purpose of trafficking. Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned criminals, and the investigation with them led to the accusation of committing the crime. Upon their referral to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death as a punishment. The ruling became final after being upheld by its authority, and a royal order was issued to implement what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out against the criminals Ashraf Muhammad Ali Ubaid and Osama Abdulhamid Muhammad Yassin - Egyptian nationals - on Tuesday, 22/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 10/2/2026 AD in the Tabuk region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters; due to the loss of innocent lives, severe corruption among the youth, individuals, and society, and the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.