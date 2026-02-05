ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيمًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة من الجنسية اليمنية؛ لاستغلاله الرواسب في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأوضحت القوات أنه جرى ضبط معدتين تستخدمان في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a resident of Yemeni nationality who violated environmental regulations by exploiting the sediments in the Medina area, and legal procedures were applied against him.
The forces clarified that two machines used for excavating and transporting soil were seized, urging the public to report any cases of environmental or wildlife violations to the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the informant will bear no responsibility.