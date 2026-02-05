أصدر وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، قرارًا بتكليف محمد بن عبدالله الرساسمة متحدثًا رسميًا لوزارة البلديات والإسكان.

ويهدف هذا التكليف إلى دعم جهود الوزارة في تنظيم وتوحيد الخطاب الإعلامي، وتعزيز حضورها الاتصالي، وتمكين الجمهور ووسائل الإعلام من الاطلاع على أعمال ومبادرات الوزارة، بما يعكس دورها في تطوير القطاعين البلدي والإسكاني.

ويُعد الرساسمة من الكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة في مجالي الإعلام والعلاقات العامة، حيث يمتلك خبرات عملية واسعة في العمل الإعلامي والاتصال المؤسسي، ويحمل درجة الماجستير في الإعلام والاتصال الإستراتيجي، وقدم خلال مسيرته المهنية العديد من الإسهامات الإعلامية المتميزة من خلال عمله في جهات مختلفة بالقطاعين العام والخاص.