The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, has issued a decision appointing Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Rasasama as the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

This appointment aims to support the ministry's efforts in organizing and unifying the media discourse, enhancing its communication presence, and enabling the public and media to stay informed about the ministry's work and initiatives, reflecting its role in developing the municipal and housing sectors.

Al-Rasasama is considered one of the qualified national competencies in the fields of media and public relations, possessing extensive practical experience in media work and institutional communication. He holds a master's degree in media and strategic communication and has made numerous distinguished media contributions throughout his professional career while working in various entities in both the public and private sectors.