انطلقت اليوم بمقر الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية أعمال الدورة الـ(117) للمجلس الاقتصادي والاجتماعي على المستوى الوزاري، برئاسة الجزائر، وحضور الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، ووزراء الاقتصاد والتجارة أو من يمثلهم من الدول العربية.

وترأس وفد المملكة في الاجتماع وكيل وزارة المالية المساعد للعلاقات الدولية المتعددة نايف بن محمد العنزي.

وناقش المجلس مشروع جدول الأعمال ومشروعات القرارات بشأن القضايا الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، ومنها الملف الاقتصادي والاجتماعي المقرر عرضه على مجلس الجامعة على مستوى القمة في دورته العادية الـ(35) المقرر عقدها في المملكة، ومتابعة تنفيذ قرارات الدورة السابقة الـ(116)، إلى جانب مقترحات تعزيز التعاون العربي في المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية والتنموية، والاستثمار في الدول العربية، ومشروعات تطوير العمل العربي المشترك في مجالات التجارة والاقتصاد الرقمي.

وتناول الاجتماع دعم المراكز التابعة لوزارة التنمية الاجتماعية في الضفة الغربية بدولة فلسطين، ومناقشة تقرير المرصد العربي لتنمية المرأة اقتصاديًا، إضافة إلى بحث تطورات منطقة التجارة الحرة العربية الكبرى ومستجدات مشروع الاتحاد الجمركي العربي باعتبارهما ركيزتين لتعزيز التجارة البينية ودفع مسار الاندماج الاقتصادي.