The 117th session of the Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level commenced today at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat, chaired by Algeria, with the presence of the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Ministers of Economy and Trade or their representatives from Arab countries.

The delegation of the Kingdom at the meeting was headed by the Assistant Undersecretary for International Multilateral Relations, Nayef bin Mohammed Al-Anzi.

The council discussed the draft agenda and draft resolutions concerning economic and social issues, including the economic and social file to be presented to the Council of the League at the summit level during its 35th regular session scheduled to be held in the Kingdom, as well as the follow-up on the implementation of the decisions from the previous session (116), in addition to proposals to enhance Arab cooperation in economic, social, and developmental fields, investment in Arab countries, and projects to develop Arab joint action in the fields of trade and digital economy.

The meeting addressed support for the centers affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development in the West Bank of the State of Palestine, discussed the report of the Arab Observatory for Women's Economic Development, as well as examining developments in the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and updates on the Arab Customs Union project as two pillars to enhance intra-Arab trade and advance the path of economic integration.