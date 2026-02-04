The Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, received the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, in his office today (Wednesday).

The Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province pointed out that the development of education represents a national priority that receives continuous attention and follow-up from the leadership, emphasizing the importance of integrating efforts between educational and executive entities to enhance the efficiency of educational outcomes and provide a supportive and stimulating educational environment that contributes to building the capabilities of students at all educational stages.

During the meeting, the Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province was briefed on the latest developments in educational work in the region, the implementation of developmental programs and quality initiatives, in addition to plans aimed at improving the quality of education, enhancing the efficiency of educational facilities, and supporting the sustainability of educational projects.

For his part, the Minister of Education expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province for his follow-up and interest in the education sector in the region.