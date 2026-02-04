استقبل نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم (الاربعاء)، وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان.

وأشار نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية إلى أن تطوير التعليم يمثل أولوية وطنية تحظى باهتمام ومتابعة مستمرة من القيادة، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات التعليمية والتنفيذية؛ لتعزيز كفاءة المخرجات التعليمية، وتوفير بيئة تعليمية داعمة ومحفزة تسهم في بناء قدرات الطلاب والطالبات في جميع المراحل التعليمية.

واطّلع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية خلال اللقاء على أبرز مستجدات العمل التعليمي في المنطقة، وما يجري تنفيذه من برامج تطويرية ومبادرات نوعية، إضافة إلى الخطط الهادفة إلى تحسين جودة التعليم، وتعزيز كفاءة المرافق التعليمية، ودعم استدامة المشاريع التعليمية.

من جانبه، أعرب وزير التعليم عن شكره لنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على متابعته واهتمامه بقطاع التعليم بالمنطقة.