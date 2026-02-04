أكد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة، خلال الكلمة التي ألقاها في اجتماع الجمعية العمومية لمنظمة التعاون الرقمي، أهمية تعزيز العمل الدولي المشترك لبناء مستقبل رقمي شامل يقوم على الثقة، وتمكين المواهب، وتسخير التقنيات المتقدمة، وفي مقدمتها الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأشاد وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات بالدور الريادي لدولة الكويت خلال رئاستها للمنظمة، وما تحقق من مبادرات نوعية شملت مكافحة التضليل المعلوماتي، وتعزيز تدفقات البيانات الموثوقة، وإطلاق إطار الذكاء الاصطناعي المسؤول، بما يعزز موثوقية البيئة الرقمية عالميًا.

وأشار إلى الأثر المتنامي لمنظمة التعاون الرقمي، التي تمثل دولها نحو 10% من سكان العالم، وتسهم بما يقارب 3.6 تريليون دولار في الاقتصاد العالمي، مع تحقيق معدلات نمو تفوق المتوسط العالمي.

وسلطت الكلمة الضوء على تنمية المواهب الرقمية في دول المنظمة، التي تضم أكثر من مليوني متخصص تقني، وأسهمت خلال السنوات الماضية في نشوء 16 شركة مليارية ونماذج ريادية ناجحة.

وفيما يتعلق بالمنجزات الوطنية، أوضح أن المملكة حققت خلال الأعوام الماضية منجزات وطنية في الاقتصاد الرقمي، من أبرزها فوز أول باحث من المنطقة بجائزة نوبل عبر حلول ذكاء اصطناعي في الكيمياء، ومشاركة أول امرأة عربية مسلمة في محطة الفضاء الدولية ضمن أبحاث طبية متقدمة.

واختتم الوزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات بالتأكيد على أهمية الاستثمار في البنية التحتية الرقمية لدعم الاقتصاد الرقمي في العصر الذكي، وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية لتحقيق نمو رقمي مستدام يخدم الإنسان والاقتصاد العالمي.