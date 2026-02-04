The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, emphasized during his speech at the General Assembly meeting of the Digital Cooperation Organization the importance of enhancing international collaborative efforts to build an inclusive digital future based on trust, empowering talents, and harnessing advanced technologies, foremost among them artificial intelligence.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology praised the pioneering role of the State of Kuwait during its presidency of the organization, and the qualitative initiatives achieved, which included combating misinformation, enhancing reliable data flows, and launching a framework for responsible artificial intelligence, thereby enhancing the reliability of the digital environment globally.

He pointed to the growing impact of the Digital Cooperation Organization, which represents countries that account for about 10% of the world's population and contributes approximately $3.6 trillion to the global economy, achieving growth rates that exceed the global average.

The speech highlighted the development of digital talents in the member countries, which include more than two million technical specialists, and has contributed over the past years to the emergence of 16 unicorn companies and successful entrepreneurial models.

Regarding national achievements, he clarified that the Kingdom has achieved national milestones in the digital economy over the past years, the most notable of which is the victory of the first researcher from the region with a Nobel Prize through artificial intelligence solutions in chemistry, and the participation of the first Arab Muslim woman in the International Space Station as part of advanced medical research.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology concluded by emphasizing the importance of investing in digital infrastructure to support the digital economy in the smart age and enhancing international partnerships to achieve sustainable digital growth that serves humanity and the global economy.