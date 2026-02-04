The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for transporting two cubic meters of local firewood in the Riyadh region. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for transporting local firewood and charcoal can reach 16,000 riyals for each cubic meter, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the reporter will bear no responsibility.