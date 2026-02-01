The Public Prosecution has confirmed that the commercial data system imposes a strict regulatory obligation on all products traded in the market, requiring the clear and direct disclosure of their essential data, as part of consumer protection and the prevention of any misleading practices or commercial fraud.

The prosecution clarified that the system obliges the producer or seller to include essential data on the product, including the quantity of goods, their amount, measurement, weight, energy if applicable, price, production date, and expiration date, ensuring that the consumer has full access to the reality of what is being offered before making a purchase.

It indicated that any deficiency, concealment, or manipulation of this data is considered a clear violation of the system and is classified among misleading practices that warrant regulatory accountability, emphasizing that the purpose of the system is not limited to regulating the market but extends to establishing the consumer's right to knowledge and informed choice, and preventing exploitation through inaccurate or incomplete information.

This clarification is part of the Public Prosecution's efforts to promote the principles of transparency, enhance compliance in commercial activities, and regulate transactions in the markets, achieving commercial justice and protecting the trust between consumers and businesses.