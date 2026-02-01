أكدت النيابة العامة أن نظام البيانات التجارية يفرض التزاماً نظامياً صارماً على جميع المنتجات المتداولة في السوق، بإيضاح بياناتها الأساسية بشكل مباشر وواضح، في إطار حماية المستهلك ومنع أي ممارسات تضليلية أو غش تجاري.

وأوضحت النيابة أن النظام يُلزم المنتج أو البائع بتضمين بيانات جوهرية على السلعة، تشمل عدد البضائع، مقدارها، قياسها، وزنها، طاقتها عند الاقتضاء، سعرها، تاريخ الإنتاج، وتاريخ انتهاء الصلاحية، بما يضمن للمستهلك الاطلاع الكامل على حقيقة ما يُعرض عليه قبل الشراء.

وبيّنت أن أي نقص أو إخفاء أو تلاعب في هذه البيانات يُعد مخالفة صريحة للنظام، ويُصنَّف ضمن الممارسات المضللة التي تستوجب المساءلة النظامية، مشددة على أن الغاية من النظام لا تقتصر على تنظيم السوق، بل تمتد إلى ترسيخ حق المستهلك في المعرفة والاختيار الواعي، ومنع استغلاله عبر معلومات غير دقيقة أو ناقصة.

ويأتي هذا التوضيح ضمن جهود النيابة العامة لتعزيز مبادئ الشفافية، ورفع مستوى الامتثال في الأنشطة التجارية، وضبط التعاملات في الأسواق، بما يحقق العدالة التجارية ويحمي الثقة بين المستهلك والمنشآت.