أعلنت شركة هنقرستيشن عن شراكة استراتيجية ممتدة مع شركة أسواق عبدالله العثيم التجارية، إحدى أعرق وأكبر سلاسل التجزئة الوطنية، تهدف إلى دعم قطاع الضيافة (الفنادق والمطاعم والمقاهي) وربط المستهلكين بمنظومة توريد رقمية متكاملة، تستفيد من الانتشار الواسع لأسواق العثيم والبنية التقنية والتشغيلية التي توفرها هنقرستيشن.

وترتكز هذه الشراكة على تمكين الوصول السلس إلى منتجات أسواق العثيم عبر قنوات رقمية متعددة، بما يخدم احتياجات منشآت الضيافة التشغيلية، ويعزز تجربة التسوق للأفراد، من خلال نموذج تشغيلي موحّد يربط العرض بالطلب عبر سلسلة قيمة متكاملة.

وجدير بالذكر أن هذه الشراكة تُعد امتدادًا للعلاقة القائمة بين الطرفين، حيث تشمل تكاملًا تشغيليًا وتقنيًا لإدارة الطلبات من داخل منظومة أسواق العثيم نفسها، عبر فرق تجهيز مخصصة، بما يشمل استلام الطلبات وتجهيزها وشحنها وتسليمها، لضمان تقديم تجربة موثوقة وسلسة من نقطة الطلب وحتى المستفيد النهائي.

وفي هذا السياق، أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة هنقرستيشن، المهندس علي الدمنهوري، أن الشراكة تعكس توجه الشركة نحو بناء نماذج تشغيلية متقدمة تربط سلاسل التجزئة الوطنية بالطلب المتنامي في قطاع الضيافة، وتسهم في رفع كفاءة التوريد وتحسين تجربة المستهلك في مختلف أنحاء المملكة.

من جانبه، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أسواق عبدالله العثيم التجارية، المهندس موفق مباره، أن هذه الشراكة تمثل امتدادًا لاستراتيجية أسواق عبدالله العثيم في تعزيز قنواتها الرقمية والاستفادة من الشراكات التقنية لرفع كفاءة الوصول إلى المستهلكين، وتقديم تجربة حديثة تجمع بين قوة شبكة العثيم التشغيلية وحلول التوصيل الرقمية التي توفرها هنقرستيشن.