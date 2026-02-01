أعلنت شركة هنقرستيشن عن شراكة استراتيجية ممتدة مع شركة أسواق عبدالله العثيم التجارية، إحدى أعرق وأكبر سلاسل التجزئة الوطنية، تهدف إلى دعم قطاع الضيافة (الفنادق والمطاعم والمقاهي) وربط المستهلكين بمنظومة توريد رقمية متكاملة، تستفيد من الانتشار الواسع لأسواق العثيم والبنية التقنية والتشغيلية التي توفرها هنقرستيشن.
وترتكز هذه الشراكة على تمكين الوصول السلس إلى منتجات أسواق العثيم عبر قنوات رقمية متعددة، بما يخدم احتياجات منشآت الضيافة التشغيلية، ويعزز تجربة التسوق للأفراد، من خلال نموذج تشغيلي موحّد يربط العرض بالطلب عبر سلسلة قيمة متكاملة.
وجدير بالذكر أن هذه الشراكة تُعد امتدادًا للعلاقة القائمة بين الطرفين، حيث تشمل تكاملًا تشغيليًا وتقنيًا لإدارة الطلبات من داخل منظومة أسواق العثيم نفسها، عبر فرق تجهيز مخصصة، بما يشمل استلام الطلبات وتجهيزها وشحنها وتسليمها، لضمان تقديم تجربة موثوقة وسلسة من نقطة الطلب وحتى المستفيد النهائي.
وفي هذا السياق، أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة هنقرستيشن، المهندس علي الدمنهوري، أن الشراكة تعكس توجه الشركة نحو بناء نماذج تشغيلية متقدمة تربط سلاسل التجزئة الوطنية بالطلب المتنامي في قطاع الضيافة، وتسهم في رفع كفاءة التوريد وتحسين تجربة المستهلك في مختلف أنحاء المملكة.
من جانبه، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أسواق عبدالله العثيم التجارية، المهندس موفق مباره، أن هذه الشراكة تمثل امتدادًا لاستراتيجية أسواق عبدالله العثيم في تعزيز قنواتها الرقمية والاستفادة من الشراكات التقنية لرفع كفاءة الوصول إلى المستهلكين، وتقديم تجربة حديثة تجمع بين قوة شبكة العثيم التشغيلية وحلول التوصيل الرقمية التي توفرها هنقرستيشن.
HungerStation announced an extended strategic partnership with Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, one of the oldest and largest national retail chains, aimed at supporting the hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants, and cafes) and connecting consumers with a comprehensive digital supply ecosystem, benefiting from the wide reach of Al Othaim Markets and the technical and operational infrastructure provided by HungerStation.
This partnership focuses on enabling seamless access to Al Othaim Markets' products through multiple digital channels, serving the operational needs of hospitality establishments and enhancing the shopping experience for individuals, through a unified operational model that connects supply with demand across an integrated value chain.
It is worth noting that this partnership is an extension of the existing relationship between the two parties, as it includes operational and technical integration for managing orders from within the Al Othaim Markets system itself, through dedicated preparation teams, including receiving, preparing, shipping, and delivering orders, to ensure a reliable and smooth experience from the point of order to the final beneficiary.
In this context, the CEO of HungerStation, Engineer Ali Al-Dhamnhouri, explained that the partnership reflects the company's direction towards building advanced operational models that connect national retail chains with the growing demand in the hospitality sector, contributing to enhancing supply efficiency and improving the consumer experience across the Kingdom.
For his part, the CEO of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, Engineer Mufaq Mubarak, confirmed that this partnership represents an extension of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets' strategy to enhance its digital channels and leverage technological partnerships to improve access to consumers, providing a modern experience that combines the strength of Al Othaim's operational network with the digital delivery solutions offered by HungerStation.