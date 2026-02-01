HungerStation announced an extended strategic partnership with Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, one of the oldest and largest national retail chains, aimed at supporting the hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants, and cafes) and connecting consumers with a comprehensive digital supply ecosystem, benefiting from the wide reach of Al Othaim Markets and the technical and operational infrastructure provided by HungerStation.

This partnership focuses on enabling seamless access to Al Othaim Markets' products through multiple digital channels, serving the operational needs of hospitality establishments and enhancing the shopping experience for individuals, through a unified operational model that connects supply with demand across an integrated value chain.

It is worth noting that this partnership is an extension of the existing relationship between the two parties, as it includes operational and technical integration for managing orders from within the Al Othaim Markets system itself, through dedicated preparation teams, including receiving, preparing, shipping, and delivering orders, to ensure a reliable and smooth experience from the point of order to the final beneficiary.

In this context, the CEO of HungerStation, Engineer Ali Al-Dhamnhouri, explained that the partnership reflects the company's direction towards building advanced operational models that connect national retail chains with the growing demand in the hospitality sector, contributing to enhancing supply efficiency and improving the consumer experience across the Kingdom.

For his part, the CEO of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets, Engineer Mufaq Mubarak, confirmed that this partnership represents an extension of Abdullah Al Othaim Markets' strategy to enhance its digital channels and leverage technological partnerships to improve access to consumers, providing a modern experience that combines the strength of Al Othaim's operational network with the digital delivery solutions offered by HungerStation.