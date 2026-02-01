تواصل القوة السعودية مشاركتها في التمرين التعبوي المشترك للأجهزة الأمنية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية «أمن الخليج العربي 4»، بدولة قطر، بتنفيذ تطبيقات ميدانية وفرضيات متنوعة، تحاكي وقائع أمنية محتملة، وتعزز مستوى الاستجابة، والتنسيق المشترك بين الأجهزة الأمنية المشاركة.

وأظهرت القوة السعودية جاهزية ميدانية وكفاءة عالية في تنفيذ الفرضيات، بما يعكس ما تتمتع به القطاعات الأمنية من خبرات وقدرات بشرية وتقنية متطورة.

ويأتي تمرين «أمن الخليج العربي 4»، لتعزيز منظومة الأمن الخليجي المشترك، والتنسيق والتكامل بين الأجهزة الأمنية بدول المجلس، بما يسهم في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار.