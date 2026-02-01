تواصل القوة السعودية مشاركتها في التمرين التعبوي المشترك للأجهزة الأمنية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية «أمن الخليج العربي 4»، بدولة قطر، بتنفيذ تطبيقات ميدانية وفرضيات متنوعة، تحاكي وقائع أمنية محتملة، وتعزز مستوى الاستجابة، والتنسيق المشترك بين الأجهزة الأمنية المشاركة.
وأظهرت القوة السعودية جاهزية ميدانية وكفاءة عالية في تنفيذ الفرضيات، بما يعكس ما تتمتع به القطاعات الأمنية من خبرات وقدرات بشرية وتقنية متطورة.
ويأتي تمرين «أمن الخليج العربي 4»، لتعزيز منظومة الأمن الخليجي المشترك، والتنسيق والتكامل بين الأجهزة الأمنية بدول المجلس، بما يسهم في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار.
The Saudi force continues its participation in the joint exercise for the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "Gulf Security 4," in the State of Qatar, implementing field applications and various scenarios that simulate potential security incidents, enhancing the level of response and joint coordination among the participating security agencies.
The Saudi force demonstrated high field readiness and efficiency in executing the scenarios, reflecting the advanced human and technical capabilities that the security sectors possess.
The "Gulf Security 4" exercise aims to enhance the system of joint Gulf security, as well as coordination and integration among the security agencies of the Council countries, contributing to the preservation of security and stability.