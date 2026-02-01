The Saudi force continues its participation in the joint exercise for the security agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, "Gulf Security 4," in the State of Qatar, implementing field applications and various scenarios that simulate potential security incidents, enhancing the level of response and joint coordination among the participating security agencies.

The Saudi force demonstrated high field readiness and efficiency in executing the scenarios, reflecting the advanced human and technical capabilities that the security sectors possess.

The "Gulf Security 4" exercise aims to enhance the system of joint Gulf security, as well as coordination and integration among the security agencies of the Council countries, contributing to the preservation of security and stability.