A recent scientific study published in the journal "Scientific Reports," one of the peer-reviewed international journals, revealed advanced results in predicting the growth of tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until 2034, using artificial intelligence and machine learning models, within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.



The study, prepared by a research team from Saudi and international universities, relied on official data regarding tourism movement in Saudi cities during the period from 2021 to 2023, focusing on analyzing tourism demand in light of the significant transformation taking place in the tourism sector as one of the pillars of economic diversification in the Kingdom.



The study provided long-term forecasts indicating that tourism growth in the Kingdom will continue at an accelerating pace over the next decade, supported by major tourism projects, entertainment seasons, hosting international events, in addition to the growth of domestic tourism.



Tourist Flows

The study clarified that the expansion of recreational, sports, and heritage tourism has made accurate forecasting of tourist flows a key planning tool, contributing to improving infrastructure decisions, developing services, and enhancing the efficiency of tourism policies.



The results indicated that ensemble machine learning models achieved the highest levels of accuracy in forecasting compared to traditional statistical methods, successfully capturing seasonal fluctuations and the complex relationships between tourism spending, time, cities, and major events.



Demand and Spending



Analyses showed that the factor of tourism spending was the most influential in determining the size of demand, followed by the factor of time and then geographic location, reflecting the central role of economic factors in shaping tourism movement.



The researchers confirmed that the outputs of the study represent a practical tool for decision-makers, by supporting hotel planning, improving the distribution of tourism services, identifying peak periods, and directing promotional campaigns more accurately, contributing to maximizing the economic return of tourism.



Data Expansion



The study emphasized the importance of expanding tourism databases in the future and integrating additional variables such as climatic factors, mobility patterns, and changing economic conditions, to enhance the reliability of long-term forecasts.



The study concluded that artificial intelligence has become a pivotal element in tourism decision-making, and that investment in predictive analysis and advanced data represents a fundamental pillar to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and build a sustainable tourism sector capable of competing globally.