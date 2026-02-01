كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة نُشرت في مجلة «التقارير العلمية»، إحدى المجلات الدولية المحكمة، نتائج متقدمة في التنبؤ بنمو السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية حتى عام 2034، باستخدام نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي وتعلم الآلة، ضمن إطار رؤية السعودية 2030.


الدراسة، التي أعدّها فريق بحثي من جامعات سعودية ودولية، اعتمدت على بيانات رسمية لحركة السياحة في المدن السعودية خلال الفترة من 2021 إلى 2023، وركّزت على تحليل الطلب السياحي في ظل التحول الكبير الذي يشهده القطاع السياحي بوصفه أحد أعمدة التنويع الاقتصادي في المملكة.


وقدمت الدراسة توقعات طويلة المدى تشير إلى استمرار النمو السياحي في المملكة بوتيرة متصاعدة خلال العقد القادم، مدعوماً بالمشاريع السياحية الكبرى، والمواسم الترفيهية، واستضافة الفعاليات الدولية، إضافة إلى تنامي السياحة الداخلية.


تدفقات السياح

صورة ضوئية من الدراسة.

وأوضحت الدراسة أن التوسع في السياحة الترفيهية والرياضية والتراثية جعل من التنبؤ الدقيق بتدفقات السياح أداة تخطيطية أساسية، تسهم في تحسين قرارات البنية التحتية، وتطوير الخدمات، ورفع كفاءة السياسات السياحية.


وبيّنت النتائج أن نماذج تعلم الآلة التجميعية حققت أعلى مستويات الدقة في التنبؤ مقارنة بالأساليب الإحصائية التقليدية، حيث نجحت في التقاط التقلبات الموسمية والعلاقات المعقدة بين الإنفاق السياحي، والزمن، والمدن، والفعاليات الكبرى.


طلب وإنفاق


وأظهرت التحليلات أن عامل الإنفاق السياحي كان الأكثر تأثيراً في تحديد حجم الطلب، يليه عامل الزمن ثم الموقع الجغرافي، ما يعكس الدور المركزي للعوامل الاقتصادية في تشكيل حركة السياحة.


وأكد الباحثون أن مخرجات الدراسة تمثل أداة عملية لصنّاع القرار، من خلال دعم التخطيط الفندقي، وتحسين توزيع الخدمات السياحية، وتحديد فترات الذروة، وتوجيه الحملات الترويجية بشكل أكثر دقة، بما يسهم في تعظيم العائد الاقتصادي للسياحة.


توسيع البيانات


وشددت الدراسة على أهمية توسيع قواعد البيانات السياحية مستقبلاً، وإدماج متغيرات إضافية مثل العوامل المناخية وأنماط التنقل والظروف الاقتصادية المتغيرة، لتعزيز موثوقية التنبؤات طويلة الأجل.


وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي بات عنصراً محورياً في صناعة القرار السياحي، وأن الاستثمار في التحليل التنبؤي والبيانات المتقدمة يمثل ركيزة أساسية لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، وبناء قطاع سياحي مستدام قادر على المنافسة عالمياً.