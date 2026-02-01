Sources in the energy sector revealed that the significant rise in natural gas prices in the United States has led several liquefied natural gas exporters to cancel shipments designated for export and sell them in the local market, as spot prices for gas surged to over $30 per million British thermal units on January 27, before sharply dropping to around $9 per million British thermal units the following day, according to a report by S&P Global.



Production Halted



U.S. natural gas contracts for February on NYMEX reached $6.954 per million British thermal units on January 27, driven by a severe cold wave and production halts at some wells, which led to reduced gas flows to the main liquefaction plants on the Gulf Coast.



A decline in LNG production was recorded across all eight major liquefaction facilities in the United States.



On the East Coast, the Elba Island facility in Georgia and the Cove Point facility in Maryland diverted their shipments to the local grid by importing cargoes or re-converting stored LNG back to natural gas, while some sources anticipated the cancellation of up to 15 shipments.



Supply Concerns



Incoming LNG shipments to the United States reached their highest level in 9 years, led by the Elba Island facility, while several cargoes loaded in Trinidad were headed to the U.S., including the gas carrier Paris Knutsen, which was loaded on January 23 and arrived at Elba Island on January 28.



Data indicated that concerns about European supplies may escalate, with European gas inventories dropping to only 44% as of January 26, the lowest seasonal level since 2022.