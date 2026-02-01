كشفت مصادر في قطاع الطاقة أن الارتفاع الكبير في أسعار الغاز الطبيعي بالولايات المتحدة دفع عدداً من مصدري الغاز الطبيعي المسال إلى إلغاء الشحنات المخصصة للتصدير وبيعها في السوق المحلية، إذ قفزت الأسعار الفورية للغاز إلى أكثر من 30 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في 27 يناير الماضي، قبل أن تهبط بشكل حاد إلى نحو 9 دولارات لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في اليوم التالي، حسب تقرير لوكالة إس آند بي غلوبال.


توقف إنتاج


ووصلت عقود الغاز الأمريكية لشهر فبراير في نايمكس إلى 6.954 دولار لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في 27 يناير، مدفوعة بموجة برد شديدة وتوقف الإنتاج في بعض الآبار، ما أدى إلى خفض تدفقات الغاز لمصانع التسييل الرئيسية في ساحل الخليج.


وتم تسجيل انخفاض في إنتاج الغاز المسال في جميع منشآت التسييل الثمانية الرئيسية في الولايات المتحدة.


وعلى الساحل الشرقي، حولت منشآت إلبا آيلاند في جورجيا وكوف بوينت في ماريلاند شحناتها إلى الشبكة المحلية عبر استيراد شحنات أو إعادة تحويل الغاز المسال المخزن إلى الغاز الطبيعي، فيما توقعت بعض المصادر إلغاء ما يصل إلى 15 شحنة.


مخاوف إمدادات


سجلت شحنات الغاز المسال الواردة إلى الولايات المتحدة أعلى مستوى لها خلال 9 سنوات، بقيادة منشأة إلبا آيلاند، بينما توجهت عدة شحنات محملة في ترينيداد إلى الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك ناقلة الغاز Paris Knutsen المحملة في 23 يناير ووصلت إلى إلبا آيلاند في 28 يناير الماضي.


وأشارت بيانات إلى أن المخاوف بشأن الإمدادات الأوروبية قد تتصاعد، مع انخفاض مخزونات الغاز الأوروبية إلى 44% فقط اعتباراً من 26 يناير، وهو أدنى مستوى موسمي منذ 2022.