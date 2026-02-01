كشفت مصادر في قطاع الطاقة أن الارتفاع الكبير في أسعار الغاز الطبيعي بالولايات المتحدة دفع عدداً من مصدري الغاز الطبيعي المسال إلى إلغاء الشحنات المخصصة للتصدير وبيعها في السوق المحلية، إذ قفزت الأسعار الفورية للغاز إلى أكثر من 30 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في 27 يناير الماضي، قبل أن تهبط بشكل حاد إلى نحو 9 دولارات لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في اليوم التالي، حسب تقرير لوكالة إس آند بي غلوبال.
توقف إنتاج
ووصلت عقود الغاز الأمريكية لشهر فبراير في نايمكس إلى 6.954 دولار لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في 27 يناير، مدفوعة بموجة برد شديدة وتوقف الإنتاج في بعض الآبار، ما أدى إلى خفض تدفقات الغاز لمصانع التسييل الرئيسية في ساحل الخليج.
وتم تسجيل انخفاض في إنتاج الغاز المسال في جميع منشآت التسييل الثمانية الرئيسية في الولايات المتحدة.
وعلى الساحل الشرقي، حولت منشآت إلبا آيلاند في جورجيا وكوف بوينت في ماريلاند شحناتها إلى الشبكة المحلية عبر استيراد شحنات أو إعادة تحويل الغاز المسال المخزن إلى الغاز الطبيعي، فيما توقعت بعض المصادر إلغاء ما يصل إلى 15 شحنة.
مخاوف إمدادات
سجلت شحنات الغاز المسال الواردة إلى الولايات المتحدة أعلى مستوى لها خلال 9 سنوات، بقيادة منشأة إلبا آيلاند، بينما توجهت عدة شحنات محملة في ترينيداد إلى الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك ناقلة الغاز Paris Knutsen المحملة في 23 يناير ووصلت إلى إلبا آيلاند في 28 يناير الماضي.
وأشارت بيانات إلى أن المخاوف بشأن الإمدادات الأوروبية قد تتصاعد، مع انخفاض مخزونات الغاز الأوروبية إلى 44% فقط اعتباراً من 26 يناير، وهو أدنى مستوى موسمي منذ 2022.
Sources in the energy sector revealed that the significant rise in natural gas prices in the United States has led several liquefied natural gas exporters to cancel shipments designated for export and sell them in the local market, as spot prices for gas surged to over $30 per million British thermal units on January 27, before sharply dropping to around $9 per million British thermal units the following day, according to a report by S&P Global.
Production Halted
U.S. natural gas contracts for February on NYMEX reached $6.954 per million British thermal units on January 27, driven by a severe cold wave and production halts at some wells, which led to reduced gas flows to the main liquefaction plants on the Gulf Coast.
A decline in LNG production was recorded across all eight major liquefaction facilities in the United States.
On the East Coast, the Elba Island facility in Georgia and the Cove Point facility in Maryland diverted their shipments to the local grid by importing cargoes or re-converting stored LNG back to natural gas, while some sources anticipated the cancellation of up to 15 shipments.
Supply Concerns
Incoming LNG shipments to the United States reached their highest level in 9 years, led by the Elba Island facility, while several cargoes loaded in Trinidad were headed to the U.S., including the gas carrier Paris Knutsen, which was loaded on January 23 and arrived at Elba Island on January 28.
Data indicated that concerns about European supplies may escalate, with European gas inventories dropping to only 44% as of January 26, the lowest seasonal level since 2022.