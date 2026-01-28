The Director General of Drug Control, Major General Mohammed bin Said Al-Qarni, issued a decision to promote 1,031 individuals from the personnel of the General Directorate for Drug Control, across various military ranks in all directorates and branches of the directorate.

Major General Al-Qarni expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, for his support to all ministry personnel across various security sectors, valuing his directives and follow-up on all drug control operations and tasks.

He congratulated the promoted individuals, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to grant them success in carrying out their missions, and that the promotion serves as an incentive for them to exert more effort and dedication in serving their religion, their king, and their country.