أصدر مدير عام مكافحة المخدرات اللواء محمد بن سعيد القرني قراراً بترقية 1031 فرداً من منسوبي المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، بمختلف الرتب العسكرية في جميع مديريات وفروع المديرية.

وعبَّر اللواء القرني عن شكره وتقديره لوزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمه لمنسوبي الوزارة كافة بمختلف القطاعات الأمنية، مثمناً توجيهاته ومتابعته لجميع أعمال ومهمات مكافحة المخدرات.

وهنأ الأفراد المترقين، سائلاً المولى -عز وجل- لهم التوفيق والنجاح في تنفيذ مهماتهم، وأن تكون الترقية حافزاً لهم لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة دينهم ومليكهم ووطنهم.