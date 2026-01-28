ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسية السودانية؛ لارتكابهما مخالفات اقتلاع الأشجار وحرقها لإنتاج الفحم المحلي في منطقة المدينة المنورة، بحوزتهما 6 أمتار مكعبة من الفحم المحلي و12 متراً مكعباً من الحطب المحلي، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وسُلمت الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة قطع الأشجار من أراضي الغطاء النباتي أو اقتلاعها أو نقلها أو جرفها أو الاتجار بها دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى 20,000 ريال لكل شجرة، وعقوبة نقل وبيع وتخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى 16,000 ريال لكل متر مكعب، وعقوبة إشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في الغابات والمنتزهات الوطنية غرامة تصل إلى 3,000 ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تُمثّل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces of environmental security apprehended two violators of the environmental system of Sudanese nationality for committing offenses related to uprooting and burning trees to produce local charcoal in the Medina region. They were found in possession of 6 cubic meters of local charcoal and 12 cubic meters of local firewood. Legal procedures were applied against them, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.
The forces clarified that the penalty for cutting trees from vegetation cover areas or uprooting, transporting, or trading them without a license is a fine of up to 20,000 riyals for each tree. The penalty for transporting, selling, and storing local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to 16,000 riyals for each cubic meter. The penalty for igniting fires in places not designated for them in forests and national parks is a fine of up to 3,000 riyals. They urged reporting any incidents that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the reporter will bear no responsibility.