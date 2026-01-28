ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة من الجنسية السودانية؛ لارتكابهما مخالفات اقتلاع الأشجار وحرقها لإنتاج الفحم المحلي في منطقة المدينة المنورة، بحوزتهما 6 أمتار مكعبة من الفحم المحلي و12 متراً مكعباً من الحطب المحلي، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وسُلمت الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة قطع الأشجار من أراضي الغطاء النباتي أو اقتلاعها أو نقلها أو جرفها أو الاتجار بها دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى 20,000 ريال لكل شجرة، وعقوبة نقل وبيع وتخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى 16,000 ريال لكل متر مكعب، وعقوبة إشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في الغابات والمنتزهات الوطنية غرامة تصل إلى 3,000 ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تُمثّل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.