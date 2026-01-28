The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for entering the protected valleys and meadows in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve with his vehicle, and legal actions were taken against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles in the protected valleys and meadows can reach up to 2,000 riyals, urging the public to report any incidents that constitute a violation of the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.