While Iranian authorities have not confirmed this, the Israeli army announced today (Saturday) the assassination of several senior officials from the intelligence division of the emergency command at the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters in Iran.



The Israeli army stated in a statement that the air force carried out a targeted strike in Tehran on Friday, based on information from military intelligence, which resulted in the assassination of Abdullah Jalali Nasab and Amir Shari'at, both senior officials in the intelligence division of the emergency command at the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, which is directly under the Iranian Supreme Leader.



The statement indicated that "Jalali and Shari'at effectively took over the leadership of the intelligence division after the assassination of its commander, Saleh Asadi, in the opening strike of Israeli operations against Tehran," noting that the two men were among the most prominent leaders of Iranian intelligence and held influence within the security establishment, in addition to their proximity to decision-making circles in Tehran.



The Israeli army reported that the intelligence sector in the emergency command at the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters is responsible for analyzing intelligence information and providing periodic assessments to senior officials of the Iranian security system, which are used in managing the confrontation with Israel.



In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed that the government is determined to rebuild what the war has destroyed better than it was before.



Bezhakian stated in a post on "X": "Despite the passage of 15 days since this unjust imposed war, and with challenges in the transportation, communications, and other sectors, there has been no serious halt in providing services to citizens thanks to the efforts of our colleagues in the government. With your solidarity, noble people of Iran, we will overcome these circumstances, and we will rebuild everything they destroyed better than it was before."