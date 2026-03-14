فيما لم تؤكد ذلك السلطات الإيرانية، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (السبت)، اغتيال عدد من كبار مسؤولي شعبة الاستخبارات في قيادة الطوارئ التابعة لمقر خاتم الأنبياء في إيران.


وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي، في بيان، إن سلاح الجو نفّذ، الجمعة، ضربة مركزة في طهران، استناداً إلى معلومات من شعبة الاستخبارات العسكرية، أسفرت عن اغتيال عبدالله جلالي نسب وأمير شريعت، وهما من كبار المسؤولين في شعبة الاستخبارات ضمن قيادة الطوارئ في مقر خاتم الأنبياء، الخاضع مباشرة للمرشد الإيراني.


وأشار البيان إلى أن «جلالي وشريعت توليا فعلياً مهمات قيادة شعبة الاستخبارات بعد اغتيال قائدها صالح أسدي في الضربة الافتتاحية للعمليات الإسرائيلية ضد طهران»، مبيناً أن الرجلين كانا من أبرز قيادات الاستخبارات الإيرانية ويتمتعان بنفوذ داخل المؤسسة الأمنية، إضافة إلى قربهما من دوائر صنع القرار في طهران.


وأفاد الجيش الإسرائيلي أن قطاع الاستخبارات في قيادة الطوارئ بمقر خاتم الأنبياء يتولى تحليل المعلومات الاستخبارية ورفع التقديرات الدورية إلى كبار مسؤولي المنظومة الأمنية الإيرانية، والتي تُستخدم في إدارة المواجهة مع إسرائيل.


بالمقابل، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن الحكومة عازمة على إعادة إعمار ما خلفته الحرب من دمار بشكل أفضل مما كان عليه سابقاً.


وقال بزشكيان في منشور على «إكس»: «رغم مرور 15 يوماً على هذه الحرب الجائرة المفروضة، ومع وجود تحديات في قطاعات النقل والاتصالات وغيرها، لم يحدث أي توقف جدي في تقديم الخدمات للمواطنين بفضل جهود زملائنا في الحكومة. بتكاتفكم أنتم، شعب إيران النبيل، سنتجاوز هذه الظروف، وسنعيد بناء كل ما دمروه بشكل أفضل مما كان عليه سابقاً».