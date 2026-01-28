يحيي الفنانان تامر عاشور وأحمد سعد، حفلاً غنائياً ضمن فعاليات ليالي الفورمولا إي في جدة الشهر القادم.

موسيقى وسرعة

وشارك حساب بنش مارك إعلان هذه الحفلات ونشر بوستر تامر عاشور وكتب: «إيقاع الموسيقى والسرعة تجمعهم الـ فورمولا وسط عروس البحر جدة، كونوا على الموعد مع النجم تامر عاشور في ليلة استثنائية في14 فبراير جدة، احجز تذكرتك الآن ولا تفوت فرصة الأجواء الحماسية!»

كما شارك الحساب أيضاً بوستر حفل أحمد سعد وكتب: «ليلة استثنائية ضمن أجواء فورمولا مع الفنان أحمد سعد في جدة، استعدوا لتجربة مختلفة في 14 فبراير جدة، احجز تذكرتك الآن ولا تفوت فرصة الأجواء الحماسية!»

كما شارك أحمد سعد بوستر الحفل على صفحته بالإنستغرام والمكتوب بها: «طب أيوا أيوا أيوا.. احنا آخر انبساط! الفنان أحمد سعد جاي يبسطنا معاه في ليلة من ليالي الفورمولا إي، ننتظرك في جدة إي-بري! احجز تذكرتك الآن»

حبايبنا وحشتونا

كما شارك تامر عاشور بوستر الحفل على حسابه بالإنستغرام وكتب: «حبايبنا أهل جدة، بقالنا كتير مشوفناكمش وحشتونا، معادنا إن شاء الله يوم السبت 14 فبراير في فورمولا إي. للحجز: Webook.com».