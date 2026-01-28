يحيي الفنانان تامر عاشور وأحمد سعد، حفلاً غنائياً ضمن فعاليات ليالي الفورمولا إي في جدة الشهر القادم.
موسيقى وسرعة
وشارك حساب بنش مارك إعلان هذه الحفلات ونشر بوستر تامر عاشور وكتب: «إيقاع الموسيقى والسرعة تجمعهم الـ فورمولا وسط عروس البحر جدة، كونوا على الموعد مع النجم تامر عاشور في ليلة استثنائية في14 فبراير جدة، احجز تذكرتك الآن ولا تفوت فرصة الأجواء الحماسية!»
كما شارك الحساب أيضاً بوستر حفل أحمد سعد وكتب: «ليلة استثنائية ضمن أجواء فورمولا مع الفنان أحمد سعد في جدة، استعدوا لتجربة مختلفة في 14 فبراير جدة، احجز تذكرتك الآن ولا تفوت فرصة الأجواء الحماسية!»
كما شارك أحمد سعد بوستر الحفل على صفحته بالإنستغرام والمكتوب بها: «طب أيوا أيوا أيوا.. احنا آخر انبساط! الفنان أحمد سعد جاي يبسطنا معاه في ليلة من ليالي الفورمولا إي، ننتظرك في جدة إي-بري! احجز تذكرتك الآن»
حبايبنا وحشتونا
كما شارك تامر عاشور بوستر الحفل على حسابه بالإنستغرام وكتب: «حبايبنا أهل جدة، بقالنا كتير مشوفناكمش وحشتونا، معادنا إن شاء الله يوم السبت 14 فبراير في فورمولا إي. للحجز: Webook.com».
The artists Tamer Ashour and Ahmed Saad will hold a concert as part of the Formula E Nights events in Jeddah next month.
Music and Speed
The Benchmark account shared the announcement of these concerts and posted a poster of Tamer Ashour, writing: "The rhythm of music and speed brings them together at Formula E in the bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah. Be on time with the star Tamer Ashour for an exceptional night on February 14 in Jeddah. Book your ticket now and don't miss the exciting atmosphere!"
The account also shared a poster for Ahmed Saad's concert, writing: "An exceptional night in the Formula atmosphere with artist Ahmed Saad in Jeddah. Get ready for a different experience on February 14 in Jeddah. Book your ticket now and don't miss the exciting atmosphere!"
Ahmed Saad also shared the concert poster on his Instagram page, which read: "Yes, yes, yes... we are the last fun! Artist Ahmed Saad is coming to entertain us in one of the Formula E nights. We are waiting for you in Jeddah, E-Bree! Book your ticket now."
We Missed You, Our Loved Ones
Tamer Ashour also shared the concert poster on his Instagram account, writing: "Our beloved people of Jeddah, it's been a long time since we saw you, we missed you. Our appointment is, God willing, on Saturday, February 14 at Formula E. For booking: Webook.com."