The artists Tamer Ashour and Ahmed Saad will hold a concert as part of the Formula E Nights events in Jeddah next month.

Music and Speed

The Benchmark account shared the announcement of these concerts and posted a poster of Tamer Ashour, writing: "The rhythm of music and speed brings them together at Formula E in the bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah. Be on time with the star Tamer Ashour for an exceptional night on February 14 in Jeddah. Book your ticket now and don't miss the exciting atmosphere!"

The account also shared a poster for Ahmed Saad's concert, writing: "An exceptional night in the Formula atmosphere with artist Ahmed Saad in Jeddah. Get ready for a different experience on February 14 in Jeddah. Book your ticket now and don't miss the exciting atmosphere!"

Ahmed Saad also shared the concert poster on his Instagram page, which read: "Yes, yes, yes... we are the last fun! Artist Ahmed Saad is coming to entertain us in one of the Formula E nights. We are waiting for you in Jeddah, E-Bree! Book your ticket now."

We Missed You, Our Loved Ones

Tamer Ashour also shared the concert poster on his Instagram account, writing: "Our beloved people of Jeddah, it's been a long time since we saw you, we missed you. Our appointment is, God willing, on Saturday, February 14 at Formula E. For booking: Webook.com."