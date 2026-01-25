The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of a death penalty ruling against one of the perpetrators in the Tabuk region. Below is the text:

Allah Almighty said: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation," and He said: "And do not seek corruption in the earth; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters," and He said: "And Allah does not like corruption," and He said: "The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment."

Salem bin Saleem bin Muhammad Al-Hwaiti - a Saudi national - was found in possession of amphetamine pills with the intent to promote them. Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being filed against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as a punishment. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Salem bin Saleem bin Muhammad Al-Hwaiti - a Saudi national - on Sunday, 6/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 25/1/2026, in the Tabuk region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters, due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the Guide to the Straight Path.