The Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy, Engineer Mani' bin Yameen, praised the continuous and ongoing Saudi support for Yemen, which includes various developmental and humanitarian fields.



He confirmed to "Okaz," coinciding with the signing of the Saudi support agreement for electricity generation stations yesterday, the importance of the Saudi support provided to the electricity sector in Yemen, considering it the foundation of life and development and the true entry point for achieving improvements that encompass all other services in the health and hospital sectors, water, education, and other aspects of life that are fundamentally linked to electricity services.



Agreement for Fuel Support

He pointed out that the agreement for fuel support provided to the electricity sector, which was signed with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Yemen, who supervises the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al-Jaber, comes within the framework of the continuous and ongoing Saudi support for Yemen, and is the result of joint cooperation and discussions held with Saudi officials in the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. This agreement is expected to contribute to improving electricity service across all liberated Yemeni governorates and is characterized by providing fuel for electricity generation stations through the Yemeni PetroMasila Company, which constitutes an additional support for the Yemeni economy, enabling the government to meet its commitments in providing and improving general government services for citizens, saving the state millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on purchasing fuel for the stations, thereby achieving economic stability and maintaining the value of the Yemeni rial against hard currencies.



Bin Yameen confirmed that the Ministry of Electricity and Energy is proceeding with Saudi support in implementing strategic projects in the electricity sector according to clear pathways and plans in line with the directives of the Presidential Leadership Council.

Continuous Saudi Support for Yemen

The Yemeni Minister of Electricity stated that the signing that took place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen regarding the fuel support agreement is an extension of the significant and ongoing support provided over the past years to the electricity sector in Yemen, which is working to further improve electricity service that citizens are now directly experiencing the results of, as it is a service that directly touches people's lives and significantly contributes to improving other services.



He noted that this support helps the Yemeni government in fulfilling its responsibilities and duties towards the Yemeni people, explaining that Saudi support for the electricity sector over the past years has alleviated much of the burden on the government and prevented further economic deterioration.



Bin Yameen expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for this significant and ongoing support for Yemen in various state sectors, including the electricity sector.

A Better Future and Lasting Positions

He pointed out that the Yemeni people will never forget Saudi Arabia's positions alongside them, and they will continue to carry feelings of loyalty to this neighboring and brotherly country.



He addressed the role of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in implementing vital projects for Yemen in various fields, particularly in the electricity sector, praising the efforts of the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, the General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber.



Operation of More Than 70 Stations



Today, under the directives of the wise leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an agreement was signed between the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the Ministry of Electricity and Energy to purchase fuel from the Yemeni PetroMasila Company by the program, with the aim of operating more than 70 electricity stations in all governorates, to enhance the sustainability of electricity and support monetary and financial stability by reducing inflation, boosting confidence in the economy, and stabilizing the exchange rate.