أشاد وزير الكهرباء والطاقة اليمني المهندس مانع بن يمين بالدعم السعودي المتواصل والمستمر لليمن، الذي يشمل مختلف المجالات التنموية والإنسانية.
وأكد لـ«عكاظ» بالتزامن مع التوقيع على اتفاقية الدعم السعودي لمحطات توليد الكهرباء أمس، على أهمية الدعم السعودي المقدم لقطاع الكهرباء لليمن، باعتبارها أساس الحياة والتنمية والمدخل الحقيقي لإحداث التحسن الذي يشمل الخدمات الأخرى كافة، في قطاعات الصحة والمستشفيات، والمياه والتعليم، ومناحي الحياة الأخرى التي ترتبط خدماتها بشكل أساسي بالكهرباء.
اتفاقية لدعم المشتقات النفطية
ولفت إلى أن اتفاقية دعم المشتقات النفطية المقدمة لقطاع الكهرباء التي جرى التوقيع عليها مع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في اليمن المشرف على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن محمد سعيد آل جابر تأتي في سياق الدعم السعودي المستمر والمتواصل لليمن، وثمرة جهود من التعاون المشترك والمباحثات التي تمت مع المسؤولين السعوديين في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومن شأنها أن تساهم في تحسين خدمة الكهرباء في عموم المحافظات اليمنية المحررة، وتتميز أنها تتضمن توفير المشتقات النفطية لمحطات توليد الكهرباء عبر شركة بترومسيلة اليمنية مما يشكل دعماً إضافياً آخر للاقتصاد اليمني، ويمكّن الحكومة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها في توفير وتحسين عموم الخدمات الحكومية للمواطنين، وتوفر على الدولة ملايين الدولارات التي تذهب لشراء الوقود للمحطات، وهو الأمر الذي يحقق الاستقرار الاقتصادي، ويحافظ على قيمة الريال اليمني أمام العملات الصعبة.
وأكد بن يمين أن وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة ماضية بدعم سعودي في تنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية في قطاع الكهرباء وفقاً لمسارات وخطة واضحة وفقاً لتوجيهات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.
دعم سعودي متواصل لليمن
وقال وزير الكهرباء اليمني بأن التوقيع الذي شهدته العاصمة السعودية الرياض مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن على اتفاقية دعم المشتقات النفطية يعد امتداداً لدعم كبير ومتواصل قدم خلال السنوات الماضية لقطاع الكهرباء في اليمن ويعمل على تحسين خدمة الكهرباء أكثر والتي بات يلمس المواطنون نتائجها بشكل مباشر، باعتبارها خدمة تلامس حياة الناس بشكل مباشر، وتساهم بشكل كبير في تحسين الخدمات الأخرى.
ولفت إلى أن هذا الدعم يساعد الحكومة اليمنية في النهوض بمسؤولياتها وواجباتها تجاه الشعب اليمني، موضحاً أن الدعم السعودي لقطاع الكهرباء خلال السنوات الماضية خفف الكثير من العبء على الحكومة، وحال دون المزيد من التدهور الاقتصادي.
وأعرب بن يمين عن تقديره للمملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على هذا الدعم الكبير والمتواصل لليمن في مختلف قطاعات الدولة ومنها قطاع الكهرباء.
مستقبل أفضل ومواقف خالدة
ولفت إلى أن الشعب اليمني لن ينسى أبداً مواقف السعودية إلى جانبهم، وسيظلون يحملون مشاعر الوفاء لهذا البلد الجار والشقيق.
وتطرق لدور البرنامح السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في تنفيذ المشاريع الحيوية لليمن في شتى المجالات، وعلى وجه الخصوص في قطاع الكهرباء، مشيداً بجهود السفير السعودي لدى اليمن المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن محمد آل جابر.
تشغيل أكثر من 70 محطة
هذا وكان قد جرى بتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة في المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم التوقيع على اتفاقية بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ووزارة الكهرباء والطاقة لشراء المشتقات النفطية من شركة بترو مسيلة اليمنية من قبل البرنامج، بهدف تشغيل أكثر من 70 محطة كهرباء في جميع المحافظات، لتعزيز استدامة الكهرباء ودعم الاستقرار النقدي والمالي من خلال خفض التضخم، وتعزيز الثقة بالاقتصاد واستقرار سعر الصرف.
The Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy, Engineer Mani' bin Yameen, praised the continuous and ongoing Saudi support for Yemen, which includes various developmental and humanitarian fields.
He confirmed to "Okaz," coinciding with the signing of the Saudi support agreement for electricity generation stations yesterday, the importance of the Saudi support provided to the electricity sector in Yemen, considering it the foundation of life and development and the true entry point for achieving improvements that encompass all other services in the health and hospital sectors, water, education, and other aspects of life that are fundamentally linked to electricity services.
Agreement for Fuel Support
He pointed out that the agreement for fuel support provided to the electricity sector, which was signed with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Yemen, who supervises the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al-Jaber, comes within the framework of the continuous and ongoing Saudi support for Yemen, and is the result of joint cooperation and discussions held with Saudi officials in the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. This agreement is expected to contribute to improving electricity service across all liberated Yemeni governorates and is characterized by providing fuel for electricity generation stations through the Yemeni PetroMasila Company, which constitutes an additional support for the Yemeni economy, enabling the government to meet its commitments in providing and improving general government services for citizens, saving the state millions of dollars that would otherwise be spent on purchasing fuel for the stations, thereby achieving economic stability and maintaining the value of the Yemeni rial against hard currencies.
Bin Yameen confirmed that the Ministry of Electricity and Energy is proceeding with Saudi support in implementing strategic projects in the electricity sector according to clear pathways and plans in line with the directives of the Presidential Leadership Council.
Continuous Saudi Support for Yemen
The Yemeni Minister of Electricity stated that the signing that took place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen regarding the fuel support agreement is an extension of the significant and ongoing support provided over the past years to the electricity sector in Yemen, which is working to further improve electricity service that citizens are now directly experiencing the results of, as it is a service that directly touches people's lives and significantly contributes to improving other services.
He noted that this support helps the Yemeni government in fulfilling its responsibilities and duties towards the Yemeni people, explaining that Saudi support for the electricity sector over the past years has alleviated much of the burden on the government and prevented further economic deterioration.
Bin Yameen expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for this significant and ongoing support for Yemen in various state sectors, including the electricity sector.
A Better Future and Lasting Positions
He pointed out that the Yemeni people will never forget Saudi Arabia's positions alongside them, and they will continue to carry feelings of loyalty to this neighboring and brotherly country.
He addressed the role of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in implementing vital projects for Yemen in various fields, particularly in the electricity sector, praising the efforts of the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, the General Supervisor of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber.
Operation of More Than 70 Stations
Today, under the directives of the wise leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an agreement was signed between the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the Ministry of Electricity and Energy to purchase fuel from the Yemeni PetroMasila Company by the program, with the aim of operating more than 70 electricity stations in all governorates, to enhance the sustainability of electricity and support monetary and financial stability by reducing inflation, boosting confidence in the economy, and stabilizing the exchange rate.