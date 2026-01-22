أشاد وزير الكهرباء والطاقة اليمني المهندس مانع بن يمين بالدعم السعودي المتواصل والمستمر لليمن، الذي يشمل مختلف المجالات التنموية والإنسانية.


وأكد لـ«عكاظ» بالتزامن مع التوقيع على اتفاقية الدعم السعودي لمحطات توليد الكهرباء أمس، على أهمية الدعم السعودي المقدم لقطاع الكهرباء لليمن، باعتبارها أساس الحياة والتنمية والمدخل الحقيقي لإحداث التحسن الذي يشمل الخدمات الأخرى كافة، في قطاعات الصحة والمستشفيات، والمياه والتعليم، ومناحي الحياة الأخرى التي ترتبط خدماتها بشكل أساسي بالكهرباء.


اتفاقية لدعم المشتقات النفطية

ولفت إلى أن اتفاقية دعم المشتقات النفطية المقدمة لقطاع الكهرباء التي جرى التوقيع عليها مع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في اليمن المشرف على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن محمد سعيد آل جابر تأتي في سياق الدعم السعودي المستمر والمتواصل لليمن، وثمرة جهود من التعاون المشترك والمباحثات التي تمت مع المسؤولين السعوديين في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومن شأنها أن تساهم في تحسين خدمة الكهرباء في عموم المحافظات اليمنية المحررة، وتتميز أنها تتضمن توفير المشتقات النفطية لمحطات توليد الكهرباء عبر شركة بترومسيلة اليمنية مما يشكل دعماً إضافياً آخر للاقتصاد اليمني، ويمكّن الحكومة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها في توفير وتحسين عموم الخدمات الحكومية للمواطنين، وتوفر على الدولة ملايين الدولارات التي تذهب لشراء الوقود للمحطات، وهو الأمر الذي يحقق الاستقرار الاقتصادي، ويحافظ على قيمة الريال اليمني أمام العملات الصعبة.


وأكد بن يمين أن وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة ماضية بدعم سعودي في تنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية في قطاع الكهرباء وفقاً لمسارات وخطة واضحة وفقاً لتوجيهات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.

دعم سعودي متواصل لليمن

وقال وزير الكهرباء اليمني بأن التوقيع الذي شهدته العاصمة السعودية الرياض مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن على اتفاقية دعم المشتقات النفطية يعد امتداداً لدعم كبير ومتواصل قدم خلال السنوات الماضية لقطاع الكهرباء في اليمن ويعمل على تحسين خدمة الكهرباء أكثر والتي بات يلمس المواطنون نتائجها بشكل مباشر، باعتبارها خدمة تلامس حياة الناس بشكل مباشر، وتساهم بشكل كبير في تحسين الخدمات الأخرى.


ولفت إلى أن هذا الدعم يساعد الحكومة اليمنية في النهوض بمسؤولياتها وواجباتها تجاه الشعب اليمني، موضحاً أن الدعم السعودي لقطاع الكهرباء خلال السنوات الماضية خفف الكثير من العبء على الحكومة، وحال دون المزيد من التدهور الاقتصادي.


وأعرب بن يمين عن تقديره للمملكة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على هذا الدعم الكبير والمتواصل لليمن في مختلف قطاعات الدولة ومنها قطاع الكهرباء.

مستقبل أفضل ومواقف خالدة

ولفت إلى أن الشعب اليمني لن ينسى أبداً مواقف السعودية إلى جانبهم، وسيظلون يحملون مشاعر الوفاء لهذا البلد الجار والشقيق.


وتطرق لدور البرنامح السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في تنفيذ المشاريع الحيوية لليمن في شتى المجالات، وعلى وجه الخصوص في قطاع الكهرباء، مشيداً بجهود السفير السعودي لدى اليمن المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن محمد آل جابر.


تشغيل أكثر من 70 محطة


هذا وكان قد جرى ‏بتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة في المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم التوقيع على اتفاقية بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ووزارة الكهرباء والطاقة لشراء المشتقات النفطية من شركة بترو مسيلة اليمنية‏ من قبل البرنامج، بهدف تشغيل أكثر من 70 محطة كهرباء في جميع المحافظات، لتعزيز استدامة الكهرباء ودعم الاستقرار النقدي والمالي من خلال خفض التضخم، وتعزيز الثقة بالاقتصاد واستقرار سعر الصرف.