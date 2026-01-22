«عكاظ» تتجول في مهرجان الدُخن الثالث في «بارق» والذي عزّز المنتج المحلي.. لـ3 أيام

شهد مهرجان الدُخن الثالث والذي أُقيم بمحافظة بارق بمنطقة عسير لمدة 3 أيام، واُختتم أمس، حضوراً كثيفاً واهتماماً وفرصة نوعية لتسويق المنتجات الزراعية، بإشراف فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المنطقة، وتنظيم الجمعية التعاونية الزراعية بالمحافظة، وبمشاركة واسعة من المزارعين المحليين والأسر المنتجة.
إلى جانب حضور لافت من المواطنين والمهتمين بالشأن الزراعي، وعدد من الجهات ذات العلاقة، فيما أتى تنظيم مهرجان الدخن الثالث تأكيداً على أهمية دعم الزراعة المحلية، وتعزيز الاستدامة الزراعية، وإبراز المحاصيل التراثية التي ارتبطت بالمنطقة منذ عقود، ومن بينها محصول الدخن، الذي يُعد من المحاصيل الغذائية ذات القيمة العالية والملاءمة البيئية لطبيعة المكان، ومن المنتجات القديمة بالمنطقة. «عكاظ» اطلعت عن قُرب وتجولت على أركان وجوانب المهرجان.
التدشين
اطلع أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال خلال تدشين المهرجان، على أركان منتجات الدخن ومشتقاته، وما يعرضه المزارعون من محاصيل محلية شملت الدخن، والذرة، والسمسم، إضافة إلى منتجات غذائية مشتقة تعتمد على هذه المحاصيل، كما استمع إلى شرح من المشاركين حول طرق الزراعة التقليدية، وآليات الحصاد، والتحديات التي تواجه المزارعين، والفرص المتاحة لتطوير هذا القطاع.
المنتجات
تضمنت أجنحة المهرجان، عرض منتجات الذرة والسمسم والدخن من إنتاج محافظة بارق لعام 2026، والتي تم حصادها حديثًا قبل أقل من عشرة أيام، في دلالة على جودة المنتج وحداثته، فيما أوضح المشاركون أن كل نوع من الأنواع الثلاثة يُباع بسعر خمسين ريالًا للمد، في خطوة تهدف إلى تشجيع المستهلكين على الإقبال على المنتجات المحلية ودعم المزارعين.
زراعة الدُخن خيار إستراتيجي
أكد المزارع عمر علي البارقي، أن مشاركته في المهرجان تأتي للسنة الثالثة على التوالي، مشيراً إلى أن زراعة الدخن باتت خياراً استراتيجياً للمزارعين في المحافظة، وأن الإنتاج هذا العام كان وفيراً ولله الحمد. وعبّر عن اعتزازه بزيارة أمير منطقة عسير، معتبراً أن هذه الزيارة شكّلت حافزاً معنوياً كبيراً، ورسالة دعم مباشرة للمزارعين، مؤكداً أن مثل هذه الفعاليات تسهم في تعزيز الثقة بالمنتج المحلي، وترسيخ ثقافة الزراعة المستدامة.
محاصيل محلية
أوضح المزارع سمير علي البارقي، أن المنتجات المعروضة تشمل الدخن البلدي، والذرة، والسمسم، وجميعها محاصيل محلية تعتمد في زراعتها على مياه الأمطار، دون اللجوء إلى أساليب ري صناعية، وبيّن أن المكيال المستخدم في البيع هو «المد»، بسعة تصل إلى 3 كيلوغرامات ونصف، ويُعد من أكبر المكاييل المتداولة في السوق. وأشار إلى أن مهرجان الدخن أدى دوراً مهماً في تشجيع المزارعين على الاستمرار في الزراعة، وأسهم في تسويق منتجاتهم بشكل مباشر للمستهلك، موضحاً أن الدخن يُعد من الحبوب المفيدة غذائياً، في حين يُستخرج من السمسم زيت السليط، حيث تنتج العصرة الواحدة نحو خمسة عشر لترًا من الزيت باستخدام أحد عشر مدًا من السمسم.
فرصة للتعريف وتسويق المنتجات
ذكر المزارع علي أحمد البارقي، أن المهرجان يتيح الفرصة للتعريف بأنواع متعددة من الدخن وتسويقها، ومن بينها الزعر، والبيضاء، والدخن العفيطي، الذي يُعد من أغلى وأجود أنواع الدخن، نظرًا لجودته العالية وقيمته الغذائية.
عسل السدر
شهد المهرجان، مشاركة مميزة من منتجي العسل، حيث أوضح المزارع أحمد حسن العمري عن توفر عسل السدر، مبيناً أن سعر صحن الشمع يتراوح ما بين أربعمائة وأربعمائة وخمسين ريالًا، إضافة إلى صحن العسل المخلوط من السدر والضهيان بسعر يتراوح مبين مائتين وخمسين وثلاثمائة ريال، كما تتوفر أنواع من العسل الصافي مثل السدر والطلح بأسعار تتراوح بين مائة وخمسة وعشرين إلى مائتين وخمسين ريالًا. وأكد أن مشاركته في المهرجان أسهمت في بيع وتسويق منتجات العسل، وشجّعته على الاستمرار في الإنتاج الزراعي.
الأُسر المنتجة
لم يقتصر المهرجان على المزارعين فقط، بل شهد حضوراً فاعلاً للأُسر المنتجة، حيث أوضحت زهرة زهير البارقي أنها تشارك بمجموعة من المنتجات الغذائية التقليدية، تشمل الدخن، والعصيدة، والمرق، والجريش، و المرقوق، والمرسة، مؤكدة أن المهرجان أسهم بشكل كبير في انتشار منتجاتها وتسويقها، وفتح لها آفاقًا جديدة للوصول إلى المستهلكين.
إقبال كبير
حظي مهرجان الدخن الثالث بمحافظة بارق، بإقبال كبير من المواطنين، الذين توافدوا للاطلاع على المنتجات المحلية وشراء المحاصيل مباشرة من المزارعين، في مشهد يعكس تنامي الوعي بأهمية دعم الإنتاج المحلي، كما شارك عدد من المسؤولين والمهتمين بالشأن الزراعي، والذين أكدوا أهمية استمرار مثل هذه الفعاليات في دعم الاقتصاد المحلي، والحفاظ على الموروث الزراعي، وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي، حيث يُعد مهرجان الدخن الثالث بمحافظة بارق نموذجًا للتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والمزارعين والأسر المنتجة، ويجمع بين البعد الاقتصادي، والتراثي، والتنموي، ويسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المحافظة كإحدى المناطق الزراعية الواعدة في عسير.
برامج تدعمها القيادة
وأشار مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة عسير المهندس محمد آل عطيف، إلى ما تبذله القيادة الرشيدة من جهود حثيثة لخدمة المزارع، وتنمية الزراعة. مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تبذل جهوداً كبيرة، وتشجع كل ما يخدم الزراعة والتنمية في هذا القطاع.
The third Dukhun Festival, held in the Baraq province of the Asir region for three days and concluded yesterday, witnessed a large turnout and significant interest, providing a unique opportunity to market agricultural products. This was overseen by the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the region, organized by the Agricultural Cooperative Society in the province, and featured wide participation from local farmers and productive families.
In addition to a notable presence from citizens and those interested in agricultural affairs, several relevant entities participated. The organization of the third Dukhun Festival reaffirmed the importance of supporting local agriculture, enhancing agricultural sustainability, and highlighting traditional crops that have been associated with the region for decades, including the Dukhun crop, which is considered one of the high-value food crops suitable for the local environment and one of the ancient products in the area. "Okaz" closely observed and toured the various sections and aspects of the festival.
The Launch
During the inauguration of the festival, Prince Turki bin Talal, the Emir of the Asir region, reviewed the sections showcasing Dukhun products and their derivatives, as well as what farmers displayed of local crops including Dukhun, corn, and sesame, in addition to food products derived from these crops. He also listened to explanations from participants about traditional farming methods, harvesting techniques, the challenges facing farmers, and the opportunities available to develop this sector.
The Products
The festival's pavilions featured displays of corn, sesame, and Dukhun products from the Baraq province for the year 2026, which were recently harvested less than ten days ago, indicating the quality and freshness of the products. Participants clarified that each of the three types is sold at a price of fifty riyals per "mod," in a step aimed at encouraging consumers to purchase local products and support farmers.
Dukhun Cultivation as a Strategic Choice
Farmer Omar Ali Al-Barqi confirmed that his participation in the festival comes for the third consecutive year, noting that Dukhun cultivation has become a strategic choice for farmers in the province, and that this year's production was abundant, thank God. He expressed pride in the visit of the Emir of the Asir region, considering that this visit constituted a significant moral boost and a direct message of support to farmers, affirming that such events contribute to enhancing confidence in local products and establishing a culture of sustainable agriculture.
Local Crops
Farmer Samir Ali Al-Barqi explained that the displayed products include local Dukhun, corn, and sesame, all of which rely on rainwater for irrigation without resorting to artificial irrigation methods. He indicated that the measuring unit used in sales is the "mod," with a capacity of up to 3.5 kilograms, which is considered one of the largest measuring units circulating in the market. He pointed out that the Dukhun Festival played an important role in encouraging farmers to continue farming and contributed to marketing their products directly to consumers, explaining that Dukhun is considered one of the nutritionally beneficial grains, while sesame oil is extracted from sesame, with a single pressing yielding about fifteen liters of oil using eleven mods of sesame.
An Opportunity to Introduce and Market Products
Farmer Ali Ahmed Al-Barqi mentioned that the festival provides an opportunity to introduce and market various types of Dukhun, including Zaar, White, and Al-Afiti Dukhun, which is considered one of the most expensive and finest types of Dukhun due to its high quality and nutritional value.
Sidra Honey
The festival featured notable participation from honey producers, where farmer Ahmed Hassan Al-Omari explained the availability of Sidra honey, noting that the price of a honeycomb plate ranges between four hundred and four hundred fifty riyals, in addition to a mixed honey plate of Sidra and Dhuhyan priced between two hundred fifty and three hundred riyals. There are also types of pure honey available, such as Sidra and Talh, priced between one hundred twenty-five and two hundred fifty riyals. He confirmed that his participation in the festival contributed to the sale and marketing of honey products and encouraged him to continue agricultural production.
Productive Families
The festival was not limited to farmers only; it also witnessed active participation from productive families. Zahra Zuhair Al-Barqi stated that she is participating with a range of traditional food products, including Dukhun, Asida, Marq, Jareesh, Marqooq, and Mursa, affirming that the festival significantly contributed to the spread and marketing of her products and opened new horizons for reaching consumers.
High Demand
The third Dukhun Festival in Baraq province enjoyed high demand from citizens, who flocked to view local products and purchase crops directly from farmers, in a scene reflecting the growing awareness of the importance of supporting local production. Several officials and those interested in agricultural affairs participated, emphasizing the importance of continuing such events to support the local economy, preserve agricultural heritage, and enhance food security. The third Dukhun Festival in Baraq province serves as a model for integration between government entities, farmers, and productive families, combining economic, heritage, and developmental aspects, and contributing to establishing the province's position as one of the promising agricultural areas in Asir.
Programs Supported by Leadership
The Director General of the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Asir region, Engineer Mohammed Al-Ateef, pointed out the diligent efforts made by the wise leadership to serve farmers and develop agriculture. He noted that the ministry is making significant efforts and encourages everything that serves agriculture and development in this sector.