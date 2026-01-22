«عكاظ» تتجول في مهرجان الدُخن الثالث في «بارق» والذي عزّز المنتج المحلي.. لـ3 أيام

The third Dukhun Festival, held in the Baraq province of the Asir region for three days and concluded yesterday, witnessed a large turnout and significant interest, providing a unique opportunity to market agricultural products. This was overseen by the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the region, organized by the Agricultural Cooperative Society in the province, and featured wide participation from local farmers and productive families.

In addition to a notable presence from citizens and those interested in agricultural affairs, several relevant entities participated. The organization of the third Dukhun Festival reaffirmed the importance of supporting local agriculture, enhancing agricultural sustainability, and highlighting traditional crops that have been associated with the region for decades, including the Dukhun crop, which is considered one of the high-value food crops suitable for the local environment and one of the ancient products in the area. "Okaz" closely observed and toured the various sections and aspects of the festival.



The Launch

During the inauguration of the festival, Prince Turki bin Talal, the Emir of the Asir region, reviewed the sections showcasing Dukhun products and their derivatives, as well as what farmers displayed of local crops including Dukhun, corn, and sesame, in addition to food products derived from these crops. He also listened to explanations from participants about traditional farming methods, harvesting techniques, the challenges facing farmers, and the opportunities available to develop this sector.



The Products

The festival's pavilions featured displays of corn, sesame, and Dukhun products from the Baraq province for the year 2026, which were recently harvested less than ten days ago, indicating the quality and freshness of the products. Participants clarified that each of the three types is sold at a price of fifty riyals per "mod," in a step aimed at encouraging consumers to purchase local products and support farmers.



Dukhun Cultivation as a Strategic Choice

Farmer Omar Ali Al-Barqi confirmed that his participation in the festival comes for the third consecutive year, noting that Dukhun cultivation has become a strategic choice for farmers in the province, and that this year's production was abundant, thank God. He expressed pride in the visit of the Emir of the Asir region, considering that this visit constituted a significant moral boost and a direct message of support to farmers, affirming that such events contribute to enhancing confidence in local products and establishing a culture of sustainable agriculture.



Local Crops

Farmer Samir Ali Al-Barqi explained that the displayed products include local Dukhun, corn, and sesame, all of which rely on rainwater for irrigation without resorting to artificial irrigation methods. He indicated that the measuring unit used in sales is the "mod," with a capacity of up to 3.5 kilograms, which is considered one of the largest measuring units circulating in the market. He pointed out that the Dukhun Festival played an important role in encouraging farmers to continue farming and contributed to marketing their products directly to consumers, explaining that Dukhun is considered one of the nutritionally beneficial grains, while sesame oil is extracted from sesame, with a single pressing yielding about fifteen liters of oil using eleven mods of sesame.



An Opportunity to Introduce and Market Products

Farmer Ali Ahmed Al-Barqi mentioned that the festival provides an opportunity to introduce and market various types of Dukhun, including Zaar, White, and Al-Afiti Dukhun, which is considered one of the most expensive and finest types of Dukhun due to its high quality and nutritional value.



Sidra Honey

The festival featured notable participation from honey producers, where farmer Ahmed Hassan Al-Omari explained the availability of Sidra honey, noting that the price of a honeycomb plate ranges between four hundred and four hundred fifty riyals, in addition to a mixed honey plate of Sidra and Dhuhyan priced between two hundred fifty and three hundred riyals. There are also types of pure honey available, such as Sidra and Talh, priced between one hundred twenty-five and two hundred fifty riyals. He confirmed that his participation in the festival contributed to the sale and marketing of honey products and encouraged him to continue agricultural production.



Productive Families

The festival was not limited to farmers only; it also witnessed active participation from productive families. Zahra Zuhair Al-Barqi stated that she is participating with a range of traditional food products, including Dukhun, Asida, Marq, Jareesh, Marqooq, and Mursa, affirming that the festival significantly contributed to the spread and marketing of her products and opened new horizons for reaching consumers.



High Demand

The third Dukhun Festival in Baraq province enjoyed high demand from citizens, who flocked to view local products and purchase crops directly from farmers, in a scene reflecting the growing awareness of the importance of supporting local production. Several officials and those interested in agricultural affairs participated, emphasizing the importance of continuing such events to support the local economy, preserve agricultural heritage, and enhance food security. The third Dukhun Festival in Baraq province serves as a model for integration between government entities, farmers, and productive families, combining economic, heritage, and developmental aspects, and contributing to establishing the province's position as one of the promising agricultural areas in Asir.



Programs Supported by Leadership

The Director General of the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Asir region, Engineer Mohammed Al-Ateef, pointed out the diligent efforts made by the wise leadership to serve farmers and develop agriculture. He noted that the ministry is making significant efforts and encourages everything that serves agriculture and development in this sector.