«عكاظ» تتجول في مهرجان الدُخن الثالث في «بارق» والذي عزّز المنتج المحلي.. لـ3 أيام

شهد مهرجان الدُخن الثالث والذي أُقيم بمحافظة بارق بمنطقة عسير لمدة 3 أيام، واُختتم أمس، حضوراً كثيفاً واهتماماً وفرصة نوعية لتسويق المنتجات الزراعية، بإشراف فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المنطقة، وتنظيم الجمعية التعاونية الزراعية بالمحافظة، وبمشاركة واسعة من المزارعين المحليين والأسر المنتجة.

إلى جانب حضور لافت من المواطنين والمهتمين بالشأن الزراعي، وعدد من الجهات ذات العلاقة، فيما أتى تنظيم مهرجان الدخن الثالث تأكيداً على أهمية دعم الزراعة المحلية، وتعزيز الاستدامة الزراعية، وإبراز المحاصيل التراثية التي ارتبطت بالمنطقة منذ عقود، ومن بينها محصول الدخن، الذي يُعد من المحاصيل الغذائية ذات القيمة العالية والملاءمة البيئية لطبيعة المكان، ومن المنتجات القديمة بالمنطقة. «عكاظ» اطلعت عن قُرب وتجولت على أركان وجوانب المهرجان.
التدشين

اطلع أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال خلال تدشين المهرجان، على أركان منتجات الدخن ومشتقاته، وما يعرضه المزارعون من محاصيل محلية شملت الدخن، والذرة، والسمسم، إضافة إلى منتجات غذائية مشتقة تعتمد على هذه المحاصيل، كما استمع إلى شرح من المشاركين حول طرق الزراعة التقليدية، وآليات الحصاد، والتحديات التي تواجه المزارعين، والفرص المتاحة لتطوير هذا القطاع.

المنتجات

تضمنت أجنحة المهرجان، عرض منتجات الذرة والسمسم والدخن من إنتاج محافظة بارق لعام 2026، والتي تم حصادها حديثًا قبل أقل من عشرة أيام، في دلالة على جودة المنتج وحداثته، فيما أوضح المشاركون أن كل نوع من الأنواع الثلاثة يُباع بسعر خمسين ريالًا للمد، في خطوة تهدف إلى تشجيع المستهلكين على الإقبال على المنتجات المحلية ودعم المزارعين.

زراعة الدُخن خيار إستراتيجي

أكد المزارع عمر علي البارقي، أن مشاركته في المهرجان تأتي للسنة الثالثة على التوالي، مشيراً إلى أن زراعة الدخن باتت خياراً استراتيجياً للمزارعين في المحافظة، وأن الإنتاج هذا العام كان وفيراً ولله الحمد. وعبّر عن اعتزازه بزيارة أمير منطقة عسير، معتبراً أن هذه الزيارة شكّلت حافزاً معنوياً كبيراً، ورسالة دعم مباشرة للمزارعين، مؤكداً أن مثل هذه الفعاليات تسهم في تعزيز الثقة بالمنتج المحلي، وترسيخ ثقافة الزراعة المستدامة.

محاصيل محلية

أوضح المزارع سمير علي البارقي، أن المنتجات المعروضة تشمل الدخن البلدي، والذرة، والسمسم، وجميعها محاصيل محلية تعتمد في زراعتها على مياه الأمطار، دون اللجوء إلى أساليب ري صناعية، وبيّن أن المكيال المستخدم في البيع هو «المد»، بسعة تصل إلى 3 كيلوغرامات ونصف، ويُعد من أكبر المكاييل المتداولة في السوق. وأشار إلى أن مهرجان الدخن أدى دوراً مهماً في تشجيع المزارعين على الاستمرار في الزراعة، وأسهم في تسويق منتجاتهم بشكل مباشر للمستهلك، موضحاً أن الدخن يُعد من الحبوب المفيدة غذائياً، في حين يُستخرج من السمسم زيت السليط، حيث تنتج العصرة الواحدة نحو خمسة عشر لترًا من الزيت باستخدام أحد عشر مدًا من السمسم.

فرصة للتعريف وتسويق المنتجات

ذكر المزارع علي أحمد البارقي، أن المهرجان يتيح الفرصة للتعريف بأنواع متعددة من الدخن وتسويقها، ومن بينها الزعر، والبيضاء، والدخن العفيطي، الذي يُعد من أغلى وأجود أنواع الدخن، نظرًا لجودته العالية وقيمته الغذائية.

عسل السدر

شهد المهرجان، مشاركة مميزة من منتجي العسل، حيث أوضح المزارع أحمد حسن العمري عن توفر عسل السدر، مبيناً أن سعر صحن الشمع يتراوح ما بين أربعمائة وأربعمائة وخمسين ريالًا، إضافة إلى صحن العسل المخلوط من السدر والضهيان بسعر يتراوح مبين مائتين وخمسين وثلاثمائة ريال، كما تتوفر أنواع من العسل الصافي مثل السدر والطلح بأسعار تتراوح بين مائة وخمسة وعشرين إلى مائتين وخمسين ريالًا. وأكد أن مشاركته في المهرجان أسهمت في بيع وتسويق منتجات العسل، وشجّعته على الاستمرار في الإنتاج الزراعي.

الأُسر المنتجة

لم يقتصر المهرجان على المزارعين فقط، بل شهد حضوراً فاعلاً للأُسر المنتجة، حيث أوضحت زهرة زهير البارقي أنها تشارك بمجموعة من المنتجات الغذائية التقليدية، تشمل الدخن، والعصيدة، والمرق، والجريش، و المرقوق، والمرسة، مؤكدة أن المهرجان أسهم بشكل كبير في انتشار منتجاتها وتسويقها، وفتح لها آفاقًا جديدة للوصول إلى المستهلكين.
إقبال كبير

حظي مهرجان الدخن الثالث بمحافظة بارق، بإقبال كبير من المواطنين، الذين توافدوا للاطلاع على المنتجات المحلية وشراء المحاصيل مباشرة من المزارعين، في مشهد يعكس تنامي الوعي بأهمية دعم الإنتاج المحلي، كما شارك عدد من المسؤولين والمهتمين بالشأن الزراعي، والذين أكدوا أهمية استمرار مثل هذه الفعاليات في دعم الاقتصاد المحلي، والحفاظ على الموروث الزراعي، وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي، حيث يُعد مهرجان الدخن الثالث بمحافظة بارق نموذجًا للتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والمزارعين والأسر المنتجة، ويجمع بين البعد الاقتصادي، والتراثي، والتنموي، ويسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المحافظة كإحدى المناطق الزراعية الواعدة في عسير.
برامج تدعمها القيادة

وأشار مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة عسير المهندس محمد آل عطيف، إلى ما تبذله القيادة الرشيدة من جهود حثيثة لخدمة المزارع، وتنمية الزراعة. مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تبذل جهوداً كبيرة، وتشجع كل ما يخدم الزراعة والتنمية في هذا القطاع.