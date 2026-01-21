«عاصمة البُن السعودي» الدائر تستعد لمشاركة حافلة في ليالي مهرجان جازان 2026

أنهت محافظة الدائر استعدادتها للمشاركة في ليالي المحافظات ضمن فعاليات مهرجان جازان 2026 الخميس القادم على مسرح السفينة بمدينة جيزان، وتعد المحافظة عاصمة البُن السعودي في المملكة لاحتوائها على أكبر وأكثر مزارع وشتلات البُن كما ستحتضن المعرض الدولي للبُن السعودي في شوال القادم.

وسيتخلل الاحتفالية عدد من الفقرات منها المزمار الجبلي، والألوان الشعبية ومنها (الرايح والصفقة والمنصوبة وطرق عشي)، كما سيكون الزائر مع فقرة حياة الريف في محافظة الدائر، وعدد من التراثيات القديمة للمحافظة، كما سيتذوق الزائر تجربة قهوة الدائر في أكبر «كولد برو» في العالم.

وبعد ذلك ستنتطلق احتفالية المحافظة على مسرح السفينة بالنشيد الوطني والقرآن الكريم وكلمة أهالي المحافظة، ويلي ذلك عرض مرئي الدائر قصة وفاء، وقصيدة شعرية بعنوان الدائر في قافية، وهويتنا سعودية (لوحة غنائية لفرقة أطفال المحافظة)، وسيرة البُن.. رائحة تروى (ثنائيات)، وعاشت بلادي (لوحة أدائية)، وأوبريت غنائي (فرقة محافظة الدائر).

وأكد وكيل محافظة الدائر أحمد الغزواني لـ«عكاظ» أن الفعالية ستكون فرصة للتعريف بالمحافظة أرضاً وانساناً، وسيتخللها العديد من الفقرات الفنية والثقافية التي تستهدف شرائح المجتمع، وينطلق من الخامسة عصراً عدد من الفقرات المعدة لليلة المحافظة وصولاً لانطلاق الحفل عند الثامنة مساء، موضحاً أن الاستعداد انطلق منذ وقت مبكر وتم تشكيل عدد من الفرق المختصة للقيام بمهماتها والترتيب لذلك، داعياً في الوقت نفسه الجميع للحضور والاستمتاع بليلة الدائر في أجواء جازان المميزة هذه الأيام.