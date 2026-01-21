«عاصمة البُن السعودي» الدائر تستعد لمشاركة حافلة في ليالي مهرجان جازان 2026

The Al-Dair Governorate has completed its preparations to participate in the Provincial Nights as part of the Jazan Festival 2026 next Thursday at the Al-Safina Theater in the city of Jizan. The governorate is considered the capital of Saudi coffee in the Kingdom due to its possession of the largest and most coffee farms and seedlings, and it will host the International Saudi Coffee Exhibition next Shawwal.

The celebration will include several segments, including the mountain flute, popular colors such as (Al-Rayah, Al-Safqa, Al-Mansuba, and Darb Aashi), and visitors will experience rural life in the Al-Dair Governorate, along with several old heritage displays from the governorate. Visitors will also taste the Al-Dair coffee experience at the largest "Cold Brew" in the world.

Following that, the governorate's celebration will commence at the Al-Safina Theater with the national anthem, the Holy Quran, and a speech from the residents of the governorate. This will be followed by a visual presentation titled "Al-Dair: A Story of Loyalty," a poem entitled "Al-Dair in Rhyme," a performance titled "Our Identity is Saudi" (a musical piece by the children's troupe of the governorate), a segment on coffee titled "The Aroma of Stories" (duets), "Long Live My Country" (a performance piece), and a musical operetta by the Al-Dair Governorate troupe.

Al-Dair Deputy Governor Ahmed Al-Ghazwani confirmed to "Okaz" that the event will be an opportunity to introduce the governorate, its land, and its people. It will feature many artistic and cultural segments targeting various segments of society, starting at 5 PM with several prepared segments for the governorate night, leading up to the start of the celebration at 8 PM. He explained that preparations began early, and several specialized teams were formed to carry out their tasks and arrangements, while also inviting everyone to attend and enjoy the Al-Dair night in the unique atmosphere of Jazan these days.