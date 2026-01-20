Today (Monday), the "Victory Arrows 2026" exercise commenced at the Air Warfare Center in the Eastern Sector, with the participation of branches of the armed forces represented by the ground, air, and naval forces, as well as air defense, alongside the Ministry of National Guard, the Presidency of State Security, the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and forces from 15 brotherly and friendly countries.

The "Victory Arrows" exercise is one of the most prominent and largest air exercises in the region, and it comes within the framework of enhancing and deepening military partnerships, exchanging experiences, raising combat efficiency, and achieving the highest levels of coordination and operational integration among the participating forces, which supports the system of regional and international security and stability.



The exercise aims to exchange experiences in the fields of planning and executing tactical operations, unify the concept of joint action among the participating entities, in addition to implementing and evaluating tactics to address current and emerging threats, and assessing the level of readiness for joint operations at the tactical level.



The participating forces in the exercise will carry out a series of drills, including highly precise operations to develop and enhance their combat capabilities, raise the level of coordination and integration, and operate in various conditions of the joint operational environment. The exercise will also include the execution of mixed tactical operations, specialized academic lectures, in addition to various operational missions aimed at improving the efficiency of air and technical support crews, and evaluating modern military tactics, including areas of electronic and cyber warfare, within a multi-dimensional operational environment.



Wide International Participation

Forces from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the French Republic, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Italian Republic, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Malaysia, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America are participating in the exercise.

The exercise is being conducted at the Air Warfare Center in the Eastern Sector, which is considered one of the most advanced training centers in the region, due to its advanced training environment that simulates real operational conditions, contributing to the development of combat plans, assessing capabilities, testing systems and weapons, and measuring their effectiveness and efficiency.