انطلقت، اليوم (الاثنين)، مناورات تمرين «رماح النصر 2026» في مركز الحرب الجوي بالقطاع الشرقي، بمشاركة أفرع القوات المسلحة ممثلة في القوات البرية والجوية والبحرية والدفاع الجوي، إلى جانب وزارة الحرس الوطني، ورئاسة أمن الدولة، والقيادة العسكرية الموحدة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وقوات من 15 دولة شقيقة وصديقة.

ويُعد تمرين «رماح النصر» من أبرز وأكبر التمارين الجوية في المنطقة، ويأتي في إطار تعزيز وتعميق الشراكات العسكرية، وتبادل الخبرات، ورفع مستوى الكفاءة القتالية، وتحقيق أعلى درجات التنسيق والتكامل العملياتي بين القوات المشاركة، بما يدعم منظومة الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.


ويهدف التمرين إلى تبادل الخبرات في مجالات تخطيط وتنفيذ العمليات التكتيكية، وتوحيد مفهوم العمل المشترك بين الجهات المشاركة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ وتقييم التكتيكات للتعامل مع التهديدات الحالية والناشئة، وتقييم مستوى جاهزية العمل المشترك على المستوى التكتيكي.


وستُنفِّذ القوات المشاركة في التمرين سلسلة من التدريبات، تتضمن عمليات بالغة الدقة لتطوير وتعزيز قدراتها القتالية، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والاندماج، والعمل في مختلف ظروف بيئة العمليات المشتركة، كما سيتضمن التمرين تنفيذ عمليات تكتيكية مختلطة، ومحاضرات أكاديمية متخصصة، إضافة إلى مهمات عملياتية متنوعة تستهدف رفع كفاءة الأطقم الجوية والفنية والمساندة، وتقييم التكتيكات العسكرية الحديثة، بما في ذلك مجالات الحرب الإلكترونية والسيبرانية، ضمن بيئة عمليات متعددة الأبعاد.


مشاركة دولية واسعة

تشارك في التمرين قوات من مملكة البحرين، وجمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، وجمهورية فرنسا، والجمهورية الهيلينية (اليونان)، وجمهورية إيطاليا، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وماليزيا، والمملكة المغربية، وسلطنة عمان، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، ودولة قطر، وجمهورية تركيا، والمملكة المتحدة، والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

ويُنفَّذ التمرين في مركز الحرب الجوي بالقطاع الشرقي، الذي يُعد من أبرز المراكز التدريبية المتقدمة في المنطقة، لما يتميز به من بيئة تدريبية متطورة تحاكي ظروف العمليات الحقيقية، وتسهم في تطوير الخطط القتالية، وتقييم القدرات، واختبار الأنظمة والأسلحة، وقياس فاعليتها وكفاءتها.