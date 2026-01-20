التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وزير خارجية مملكة هولندا دافيد فان ويل، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، في مدينة دافوس السويسرية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات أبرز القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الاتحاد السويسري عبدالرحمن الداود، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد السماعيل، ومستشار الوزير محمد اليحيى.