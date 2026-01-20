التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وزير خارجية مملكة هولندا دافيد فان ويل، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع السنوي للمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي 2026، في مدينة دافوس السويسرية.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات أبرز القضايا الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الاتحاد السويسري عبدالرحمن الداود، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد السماعيل، ومستشار الوزير محمد اليحيى.
Today (Tuesday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Wyk, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in the Swiss city of Davos.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing updates on key regional and international issues and the efforts being made regarding them.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Swiss Confederation, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid Al-Sama'il, and the Minister's Advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya.