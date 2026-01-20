Today (Tuesday), Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Wyk, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2026 in the Swiss city of Davos.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing updates on key regional and international issues and the efforts being made regarding them.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Swiss Confederation, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid Al-Sama'il, and the Minister's Advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya.