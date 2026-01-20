The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Tuesday) regarding the execution of a death sentence for one of the perpetrators in the Asir region. Below is the text:

Allah Almighty said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered), and He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Manahi bin Mukhtar bin Muhammad bin Manahi Al-Shahrani - a Saudi national - killed his father by stabbing him with a sharp object, resulting in his death.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death by legal retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to implement what was legally decided.

The death sentence was executed against the perpetrator Manahi bin Mukhtar bin Muhammad bin Manahi Al-Shahrani - a Saudi national - on Tuesday, 1/8/1447 AH, corresponding to 20/1/2026, in the Asir region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who might think of committing such acts that they will face legal punishment.