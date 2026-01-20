ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لعدم الالتزام بتعليمات وإرشادات المحافظة على الغطاء النباتي بإشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في منطقة عسير، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة إشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في الغابات والمتنزّهات الوطنية غرامة تصل إلى (3,000) ريال، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.