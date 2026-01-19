The Ministry of Justice continues to implement the preventive justice system, which focuses on shifting from resolving disputes after they occur to preventing their emergence by organizing legal relationships from the outset and clarifying rights and obligations.

This approach extends from what Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani initiated in previous launches of several products, the most notable of which are the unified employment contract, the contract for registering students in private schools, and the attorney's fees contract; these contracts organize the contractual relationship from the very first moment, granting it an executive nature that preserves rights and reduces disputes.

As part of this preventive system, more than one million unified electronic contracts have been concluded, benefiting over 1.2 million individuals and entities, reflecting the broad scope of application and solidifying trust in this model as a practical tool for protecting rights from the outset.

Preventive justice embodies a transformation in the concept of justice, moving from merely resolving disputes to protecting rights before they arise, by organizing relationships from the beginning, which reinforces clarity and stability in transactions, enhances trust, and supports the business and investment environment, making justice a proactive and effective tool in protecting rights before disputes occur.