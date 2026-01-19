تواصل وزارة العدل تطبيق منظومة العدالة الوقائية، التي ترتكز على الانتقال من معالجة النزاع بعد وقوعه إلى منع نشوئه، عبر تنظيم العلاقات القانونية منذ بدايتها، وتوضيح الحقوق والالتزامات.

ويأتي هذا التوجه امتداداً لما دشنه وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني في إطلاقات سابقة لعدد من المنتجات، من أبرزها عقد العمل الموحّد، وعقد تسجيل الطلاب في المدارس الخاصة، وعقد أتعاب المحاماة؛ إذ تنظّم هذه العقود العلاقة التعاقدية منذ اللحظة الأولى، وتمنحها صفة تنفيذية تحفظ الحقوق وتحدّ من الخلافات.

وأُبرم ضمن هذه المنظومة الوقائية أكثر من مليون عقد إلكتروني موحّد، استفاد منها أكثر من 1.2 مليون مستفيد من أفراد ومنشآت، بما يعكس اتساع نطاق التطبيق، وترسّخ الثقة في هذا النموذج كأداة عملية لحماية الحقوق منذ بدايتها.

وتُجسّد العدالة الوقائية تحوّلاً في مفهوم العدالة، ينتقل بها من مجرد الفصل في المنازعات إلى حماية الحقوق قبل نشوئها، عبر تنظيم العلاقة منذ بدايتها بما يرسّخ الوضوح والاستقرار في التعاملات، ويعزّز الثقة، ويدعم بيئة الأعمال والاستثمار، لتصبح العدالة أداة استباقية فاعلة في حماية الحقوق قبل النزاع.