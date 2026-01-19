بناءً على توجيه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، رئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية عبدالمجيد تبون، وذلك في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة الجزائر.

ونقل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود، خلال اللقاء، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وتمنياتهما لجمهورية الجزائر حكومةً وشعباً دوام التقدم والازدهار.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وأوجه التعاون الأمني القائم بين البلدين الشقيقين.