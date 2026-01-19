Based on the directive of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz met today with the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at the presidential palace in the capital, Algiers.

During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, along with their wishes for the Republic of Algeria, both government and people, for continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations and the aspects of existing security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.