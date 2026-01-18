أعلن السجل العقاري، اليوم (الأحد)، بدء استقبال طلبات التسجيل العيني الأول لـ(15) قطعة عقارية في (3) أحياء بمنطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.

ويشمل التسجيل جزءًا من حي الوادي في منطقة مكة المكرمة بمحافظة جدة، وجزءًا من حي أجياد بمكة المكرمة، حيث يجب على مُلاك العقارات الواقعة في نطاق هذه الأحياء تسجيل عقاراتهم قبل نهاية يوم الخميس 16 أبريل 2026، كما يبدأ تسجيل جزء من حي المحبوبة في منطقة المدينة المنورة حتى نهاية الخميس 23 أبريل 2026.

ودعا السجل ملاك العقارات إلى تسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري (rer.sa)، أو تطبيق السجل العقاري، والتواصل مع مركز خدمة العملاء (199002)، للاستفسار عن إجراءات وخطوات التسجيل.

ويجب على مُلاك العقارات تسجيل عقاراتهم خلال الفترة المحددة للاستفادة من خدمات السجل العقاري وتنفيذ التصـرفات العقارية بيسر وسهولة، وتفادي العقوبات والغرامات التي حددها نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.

وأكد أنه يواصل أعماله في تسجيل العقارات في المناطق المستفيدة من السجل العقاري وذلك ضمن جهوده في زيادة الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع عبر بناء سجل عقاري شامل لمعلومات العقارات في المملكة، يكون مرجعية موحدة لجميع بيانات العقارات.

وسيصدر السجل العقاري «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصـرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساسًا في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.

ويجري تحديد المناطق العقارية وفقًا لمعايير عدة وانطلاقًا من دور الهيئة العامة للعقار كونها الجهة المختصة بالتسجيل العيني للعقار وفقًا لقرار مجلس الوزراء وأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فيما تتولى الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات والبيانات الجيومكانية والتقنيات الحديثة عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة في خدمات وبيانات العقارات.