أعلن السجل العقاري، اليوم (الأحد)، بدء استقبال طلبات التسجيل العيني الأول لـ(15) قطعة عقارية في (3) أحياء بمنطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.
ويشمل التسجيل جزءًا من حي الوادي في منطقة مكة المكرمة بمحافظة جدة، وجزءًا من حي أجياد بمكة المكرمة، حيث يجب على مُلاك العقارات الواقعة في نطاق هذه الأحياء تسجيل عقاراتهم قبل نهاية يوم الخميس 16 أبريل 2026، كما يبدأ تسجيل جزء من حي المحبوبة في منطقة المدينة المنورة حتى نهاية الخميس 23 أبريل 2026.
ودعا السجل ملاك العقارات إلى تسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري (rer.sa)، أو تطبيق السجل العقاري، والتواصل مع مركز خدمة العملاء (199002)، للاستفسار عن إجراءات وخطوات التسجيل.
ويجب على مُلاك العقارات تسجيل عقاراتهم خلال الفترة المحددة للاستفادة من خدمات السجل العقاري وتنفيذ التصـرفات العقارية بيسر وسهولة، وتفادي العقوبات والغرامات التي حددها نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.
وأكد أنه يواصل أعماله في تسجيل العقارات في المناطق المستفيدة من السجل العقاري وذلك ضمن جهوده في زيادة الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع عبر بناء سجل عقاري شامل لمعلومات العقارات في المملكة، يكون مرجعية موحدة لجميع بيانات العقارات.
وسيصدر السجل العقاري «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصـرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساسًا في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.
ويجري تحديد المناطق العقارية وفقًا لمعايير عدة وانطلاقًا من دور الهيئة العامة للعقار كونها الجهة المختصة بالتسجيل العيني للعقار وفقًا لقرار مجلس الوزراء وأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فيما تتولى الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات والبيانات الجيومكانية والتقنيات الحديثة عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة في خدمات وبيانات العقارات.
The Real Estate Registry announced today (Sunday) the start of receiving applications for the first land registration of (15) real estate plots in (3) neighborhoods in the regions of Makkah and Madinah.
The registration includes part of the Al-Wadi neighborhood in the Makkah region in Jeddah, and part of the Ajyad neighborhood in Makkah, where property owners located within the boundaries of these neighborhoods must register their properties before the end of Thursday, April 16, 2026. Registration for part of the Al-Mahboubah neighborhood in the Madinah region will also begin until the end of Thursday, April 23, 2026.
The registry urged property owners to register their properties through the Real Estate Registry platform (rer.sa), or the Real Estate Registry application, and to contact the customer service center (199002) for inquiries about the registration procedures and steps.
Property owners must register their properties within the specified period to benefit from the services of the Real Estate Registry and to carry out real estate transactions with ease and convenience, avoiding the penalties and fines set by the land registration system.
It confirmed that it continues its work in registering properties in the areas benefiting from the Real Estate Registry as part of its efforts to increase reliability and transparency in the sector by building a comprehensive real estate registry for property information in the Kingdom, serving as a unified reference for all property data.
The Real Estate Registry will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered, which will include the precise geographic location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, status, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur, serving as a basis for documenting ownership and the associated real estate rights, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its key enablers.
The real estate areas are determined according to several criteria, based on the role of the General Authority for Real Estate as the competent authority for land registration according to the Council of Ministers' decision and the provisions of the land registration system, while the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (Real Estate Registry) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using geospatial technologies and modern techniques through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.