The Real Estate Registry announced today (Sunday) the start of receiving applications for the first land registration of (15) real estate plots in (3) neighborhoods in the regions of Makkah and Madinah.

The registration includes part of the Al-Wadi neighborhood in the Makkah region in Jeddah, and part of the Ajyad neighborhood in Makkah, where property owners located within the boundaries of these neighborhoods must register their properties before the end of Thursday, April 16, 2026. Registration for part of the Al-Mahboubah neighborhood in the Madinah region will also begin until the end of Thursday, April 23, 2026.



The registry urged property owners to register their properties through the Real Estate Registry platform (rer.sa), or the Real Estate Registry application, and to contact the customer service center (199002) for inquiries about the registration procedures and steps.

Property owners must register their properties within the specified period to benefit from the services of the Real Estate Registry and to carry out real estate transactions with ease and convenience, avoiding the penalties and fines set by the land registration system.



It confirmed that it continues its work in registering properties in the areas benefiting from the Real Estate Registry as part of its efforts to increase reliability and transparency in the sector by building a comprehensive real estate registry for property information in the Kingdom, serving as a unified reference for all property data.



The Real Estate Registry will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each real estate unit registered, which will include the precise geographic location of the property, its owner's data, descriptions, status, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur, serving as a basis for documenting ownership and the associated real estate rights, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its key enablers.



The real estate areas are determined according to several criteria, based on the role of the General Authority for Real Estate as the competent authority for land registration according to the Council of Ministers' decision and the provisions of the land registration system, while the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (Real Estate Registry) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using geospatial technologies and modern techniques through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.