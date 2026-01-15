وصل إلى جدة اليوم (الخميس)، الرئيس باسيرو ديوماي فاي رئيس جمهورية السنغال، والوفد المرافق له.

وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين محافظة جدة صالح التركي، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، وسفير جمهورية السنغال لدى المملكة بيرام امبانيك ديانج, ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.