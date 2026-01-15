President Basiru Diomai Faye of the Republic of Senegal arrived in Jeddah today (Thursday), along with his accompanying delegation.

He was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Mayor of Jeddah, Saleh Al-Turki, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, the Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the Kingdom, Biram Mbaye Diang, and the Director of Royal Protocol for the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.