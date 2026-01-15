The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 1,200 food baskets to displaced families and those returning to their homes in the locality of Kosti in the White Nile State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 7,669 individuals, as part of the "Mudd" project for Sudan in 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis and to achieve food security.