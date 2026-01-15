وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، 1,200 سلة غذائية للأسر النازحة والعائدة إلى ديارها في محلية كوستي بولاية النيل الأبيض في جمهورية السودان، استفاد منها 7,669 فرداً، ضمن مشروع «مدد» السودان للعام 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية المقدمة من المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي يمر بها وتحقيق الأمن الغذائي.