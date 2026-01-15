وصلت، أمس، قافلة مساعدات غذائية جديدة مقدّمة من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية إلى وسط قطاع غزة، في إطار الجهود الإغاثية المتواصلة للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، ولا سيما الأسر النازحة التي تعيش في الخيام منذ فترات طويلة.

وتحمل القافلة سلالاً غذائية تحتوي على المواد الأساسية التي تلبي الحاجات اليومية للعائلات المتضررة، إذ تسلمها المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث -الشريك المنفذ لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في قطاع غزة- تمهيدا لتوزيعها على المستفيدين وفق آلية منظمة تضمن وصول المساعدات إلى أكبر عدد ممكن من الأسر، وبما يحقق العدالة في التوزيع.

وتأتي هذه القافلة ضمن سلسلة متواصلة من القوافل الإغاثية التي تسيّرها المملكة العربية السعودية ضمن الحملة الشعبية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني في قطاع غزة، استمرارًا للدور الرائد للمملكة في دعم القضايا الإنسانية.