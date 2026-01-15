A new food aid convoy provided by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works arrived yesterday in the central Gaza Strip, as part of ongoing relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially the displaced families who have been living in tents for a long time.

The convoy carries food baskets containing essential items that meet the daily needs of the affected families, which were handed over to the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage - the implementing partner of the King Salman Center for Relief in Gaza - in preparation for distribution to beneficiaries through an organized mechanism that ensures assistance reaches as many families as possible, achieving fairness in distribution.

This convoy is part of a continuous series of relief convoys organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the popular campaign to aid the Palestinian people in Gaza, continuing the Kingdom's leading role in supporting humanitarian causes.