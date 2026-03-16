The Deputy Emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer for Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Jumaiah (may God have mercy on him) at King Khalid Mosque after the afternoon prayer today (Monday).



A number of princes, officials, and a group of citizens prayed alongside His Highness.



After the prayer, the Deputy Emir of Riyadh offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens, while the family of the deceased expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness for his condolences and support.