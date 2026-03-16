أدى نائب أمير الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم (الإثنين)، صلاة الميت على حمد بن عبدالعزيز الجميح (رحمه الله) في جامع الملك خالد.


وأدى الصلاة مع سموه عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين.


وعقب الصلاة، قدم نائب أمير الرياض العزاء لذوي الفقيد، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته، فيما أعربت أسرة الفقيد عن شكرها وتقديرها لسموه على تعازيه ومواساته.