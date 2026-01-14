The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed today (520) food baskets in the city of Maymana, the center of Faryab province in Afghanistan, benefiting (520) families of returnees, needy, and displaced individuals, as part of the food security and emergency support project in Afghanistan for the year 2026.

This comes as an extension of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the Afghan brotherly people and alleviate their suffering.