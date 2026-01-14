وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية اليوم (520) سلة غذائية في مدينة ميمنه مركز ولاية فارياب بأفغانستان، استفادت منها (520) أسرة من الأسر العائدة إلى بلادها والمحتاجة والنازحة، ضمن مشروع دعم الأمن الغذائي والطوارئ في أفغانستان لعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق، والتخفيف من معاناته.