وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية اليوم (520) سلة غذائية في مدينة ميمنه مركز ولاية فارياب بأفغانستان، استفادت منها (520) أسرة من الأسر العائدة إلى بلادها والمحتاجة والنازحة، ضمن مشروع دعم الأمن الغذائي والطوارئ في أفغانستان لعام 2026.
ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق، والتخفيف من معاناته.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed today (520) food baskets in the city of Maymana, the center of Faryab province in Afghanistan, benefiting (520) families of returnees, needy, and displaced individuals, as part of the food security and emergency support project in Afghanistan for the year 2026.
This comes as an extension of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist the Afghan brotherly people and alleviate their suffering.