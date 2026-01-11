The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (700) food baskets to the most needy and displaced families in the Berber locality of the River Nile State in the Republic of Sudan the day before yesterday, benefiting (4,550) individuals, as part of the Sudan Aid Project for the year 2026.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has established an air bridge and a maritime bridge to aid the brotherly Sudanese people since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis, from which (13) planes and (60) ships have arrived so far, including food, shelter, health and environmental assistance, community support, humanitarian operations support, and volunteer programs, in addition to the center signing numerous agreements with international humanitarian organizations, with the total value of these efforts exceeding (125) million and (566) thousand US dollars.

This comes as part of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.