وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (700) سلة غذائية للأسر الأكثر احتياجًا والنازحة في محلية بربر بولاية نهر النيل في جمهورية السودان، استفاد منها (4550) فردًا، ضمن مشروع مدد السودان للعام 2026.
يُذكر أن المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة سيّرت جسرًا جويًا وآخر بحريًا لإغاثة الشعب السوداني الشقيق منذ بداية الأزمة الإنسانية، وصلت منهما حتى الآن (13) طائرة و(60) باخرة شملت المساعدات الغذائية والإيوائية، والصحية والبيئية، والدعم المجتمعي، ودعم العمليات الإنسانية، والبرامج التطوعية، إلى جانب توقيع المركز العديد من الاتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية إنسانية، حيث تجاوزت القيمة الإجمالية لتلك الجهود (125) مليونًا و(566) ألف دولار أمريكي.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي يمر بها.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (700) food baskets to the most needy and displaced families in the Berber locality of the River Nile State in the Republic of Sudan the day before yesterday, benefiting (4,550) individuals, as part of the Sudan Aid Project for the year 2026.
It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, has established an air bridge and a maritime bridge to aid the brotherly Sudanese people since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis, from which (13) planes and (60) ships have arrived so far, including food, shelter, health and environmental assistance, community support, humanitarian operations support, and volunteer programs, in addition to the center signing numerous agreements with international humanitarian organizations, with the total value of these efforts exceeding (125) million and (566) thousand US dollars.
This comes as part of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.