وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (700) سلة غذائية للأسر الأكثر احتياجًا والنازحة في محلية بربر بولاية نهر النيل في جمهورية السودان، استفاد منها (4550) فردًا، ضمن مشروع مدد السودان للعام 2026.

يُذكر أن المملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة سيّرت جسرًا جويًا وآخر بحريًا لإغاثة الشعب السوداني الشقيق منذ بداية الأزمة الإنسانية، وصلت منهما حتى الآن (13) طائرة و(60) باخرة شملت المساعدات الغذائية والإيوائية، والصحية والبيئية، والدعم المجتمعي، ودعم العمليات الإنسانية، والبرامج التطوعية، إلى جانب توقيع المركز العديد من الاتفاقيات مع منظمات دولية إنسانية، حيث تجاوزت القيمة الإجمالية لتلك الجهود (125) مليونًا و(566) ألف دولار أمريكي.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية التي يمر بها.