ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً ومقيمين من الجنسية الباكستانية مخالفين لنظام البيئة، لنقلهم مترين مكعبين من الحطب المحلي في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة نقل الحطب والفحم المحليين تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.