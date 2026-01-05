«العيون الساهرة».. فيلم سينمائي ضخم يحكي قصص أبطال مكافحة المخدرات في السعودية

فيما بدأ تصوير فيلم «العيون الساهرة» للمخرج العالمي فيليب نويس في السعودية، وهو عمل سينمائي ضخم مستوحى من قصص حقيقية لرجال مكافحة المخدرات بالمملكة، ثمّن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، لرئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة كابلات الرياض خالد القويز، وعضو مجلس الإدارة محمد السليم، ومدير عام الشؤون الإدارية سامي السليمان، دعمهم وتعاونهم في توفير موقع التصوير لفيلم «العيون الساهرة»، الذي شكّل ركيزة أساسية في إنجاح هذا العمل الوطني.
وأكد آل الشيخ أن هذا الدعم يعكس روح المسؤولية الوطنية، ويسهم في تهيئة البيئة المناسبة لتنفيذ أعمال سينمائية سعودية نوعية.
وفيلم «العيون الساهرة» عمل سينمائي مستوحى من قصة حقيقية مأخوذة من ملفات رجال مكافحة المخدرات في المملكة، ويهدف إلى تجسيد تضحياتهم ونقل جهودهم إلى الشاشة الكبيرة بأسلوب واقعي ومؤثر.
ويُخرج الفيلم المخرج العالمي الأسترالي فيليب نويس (Phillip Noyce)، بمشاركة نخبة من نجوم الدراما االسعودية، إلى جانب فريق إنتاج سعودي وعالمي، ضمن مشروع سينمائي يُنتظر أن يشكّل إضافة نوعية للمشهد السينمائي السعودي.
As filming for the movie "The Watchful Eyes" directed by the renowned filmmaker Phillip Noyce began in Saudi Arabia, which is a massive cinematic work inspired by true stories of drug enforcement officers in the Kingdom, the Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki Al Sheikh, praised the support and cooperation of the Chairman of the Riyadh Cables Group, Khalid Al-Qwaiz, Board Member Mohammed Al-Sulaim, and General Director of Administrative Affairs Sami Al-Sulaiman, for providing the filming location for "The Watchful Eyes," which formed a fundamental pillar in the success of this national work.
Al Sheikh confirmed that this support reflects a spirit of national responsibility and contributes to creating a suitable environment for implementing quality Saudi cinematic works.
The movie "The Watchful Eyes" is a cinematic work inspired by a true story taken from the files of drug enforcement officers in the Kingdom, aiming to portray their sacrifices and convey their efforts to the big screen in a realistic and impactful manner.
The film is directed by the renowned Australian director Phillip Noyce, featuring a selection of stars from Saudi drama, alongside a Saudi and international production team, as part of a cinematic project expected to add significant value to the Saudi cinematic scene.