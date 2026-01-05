فيما بدأ تصوير فيلم «العيون الساهرة» للمخرج العالمي فيليب نويس في السعودية، وهو عمل سينمائي ضخم مستوحى من قصص حقيقية لرجال مكافحة المخدرات بالمملكة، ثمّن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، لرئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة كابلات الرياض خالد القويز، وعضو مجلس الإدارة محمد السليم، ومدير عام الشؤون الإدارية سامي السليمان، دعمهم وتعاونهم في توفير موقع التصوير لفيلم «العيون الساهرة»، الذي شكّل ركيزة أساسية في إنجاح هذا العمل الوطني.

«العيون الساهرة».. فيلم سينمائي ضخم يحكي قصص أبطال مكافحة المخدرات في السعودية

وأكد آل الشيخ أن هذا الدعم يعكس روح المسؤولية الوطنية، ويسهم في تهيئة البيئة المناسبة لتنفيذ أعمال سينمائية سعودية نوعية.

«العيون الساهرة».. فيلم سينمائي ضخم يحكي قصص أبطال مكافحة المخدرات في السعودية

وفيلم «العيون الساهرة» عمل سينمائي مستوحى من قصة حقيقية مأخوذة من ملفات رجال مكافحة المخدرات في المملكة، ويهدف إلى تجسيد تضحياتهم ونقل جهودهم إلى الشاشة الكبيرة بأسلوب واقعي ومؤثر.

ويُخرج الفيلم المخرج العالمي الأسترالي فيليب نويس (Phillip Noyce)، بمشاركة نخبة من نجوم الدراما االسعودية، إلى جانب فريق إنتاج سعودي وعالمي، ضمن مشروع سينمائي يُنتظر أن يشكّل إضافة نوعية للمشهد السينمائي السعودي.