Today (Monday), 20 relief trucks arrived in the Al-Abr Directorate of Hadhramaut Governorate in the Republic of Yemen, provided by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, as part of urgent humanitarian convoys carrying a message of solidarity and direct support for the brotherly Yemeni people.

The trucks carry various food baskets, dates, shelter bags, and tents, targeting the most needy families to alleviate their suffering and provide them with a decent life amidst difficult humanitarian conditions.

This assistance comes as an extension of the ongoing humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Center for Relief, in support and assistance to the brotherly Yemeni people.