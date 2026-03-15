عاد نجم النصر، البرتغالي جواو فيليكس، للتسجيل بعد غياب استمر 13 جولة، حيث تمكن من هز شباك الخليج خلال مواجهة الفريقين ضمن الجولة الـ26 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


ويعد هذا الهدف أول أهداف فيليكس منذ الجولة الـ12، حينما سجل في مرمى الاتفاق، ليكسر بذلك فترة صيام طويلة عن التهديف، ويثبت حضوره كأحد أبرز لاعبي النصر الهجوميين.


وبهذا الهدف ارتفع رصيد فيليكس إلى 13 هدفًا في الدوري هذا الموسم، ما يعكس استمرار مساهمته في صناعة الفارق لفريقه، ويؤكد قدرته على العودة بقوة بعد فترة تراجع في الأداء التهديفي.