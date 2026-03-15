The star of Al-Nassr, Portuguese João Félix, returned to scoring after a 13-match absence, managing to find the net against Al-Khaleej during the two teams' match in the 26th round of the Saudi Pro League.



This goal is Félix's first since the 12th round, when he scored against Al-Ettifaq, thus breaking a long drought in scoring and proving his presence as one of Al-Nassr's most prominent attacking players.



With this goal, Félix's tally rose to 13 goals in the league this season, reflecting his continued contribution to making a difference for his team and confirming his ability to bounce back strongly after a period of decline in scoring performance.