عاد نجم النصر، البرتغالي جواو فيليكس، للتسجيل بعد غياب استمر 13 جولة، حيث تمكن من هز شباك الخليج خلال مواجهة الفريقين ضمن الجولة الـ26 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
ويعد هذا الهدف أول أهداف فيليكس منذ الجولة الـ12، حينما سجل في مرمى الاتفاق، ليكسر بذلك فترة صيام طويلة عن التهديف، ويثبت حضوره كأحد أبرز لاعبي النصر الهجوميين.
وبهذا الهدف ارتفع رصيد فيليكس إلى 13 هدفًا في الدوري هذا الموسم، ما يعكس استمرار مساهمته في صناعة الفارق لفريقه، ويؤكد قدرته على العودة بقوة بعد فترة تراجع في الأداء التهديفي.
The star of Al-Nassr, Portuguese João Félix, returned to scoring after a 13-match absence, managing to find the net against Al-Khaleej during the two teams' match in the 26th round of the Saudi Pro League.
This goal is Félix's first since the 12th round, when he scored against Al-Ettifaq, thus breaking a long drought in scoring and proving his presence as one of Al-Nassr's most prominent attacking players.
With this goal, Félix's tally rose to 13 goals in the league this season, reflecting his continued contribution to making a difference for his team and confirming his ability to bounce back strongly after a period of decline in scoring performance.