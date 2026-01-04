The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Sunday) regarding the implementation of a death sentence by way of retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Makkah region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, said: (And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation), and He said: (And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters), and He said: (And Allah does not like corruption), and He said: (The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment).

Thamer bin Mohammed bin Hamid Al-Hulaisi Al-Harithi - a Saudi national - committed the murder of his wife Maram bint Ali bin Ali Al-Harithi and his brother Hamid - both Saudi nationals - by stabbing his wife with a sharp object, slaughtering her, and shooting his brother, which led to their deaths.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to apprehend the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, where a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him. Due to the heinousness and sanctity of his actions in killing his wife by slaughtering her and cutting her neck, and killing his brother by ambushing him with premeditation, he was sentenced to death by retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided by Sharia.

The death sentence by retribution was carried out against the perpetrator Thamer bin Mohammed bin Hamid Al-Hulaisi Al-Harithi - a Saudi national - on Sunday, 15/7/1447 AH, corresponding to 4/1/2026, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to reaffirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic Sharia against anyone who transgresses against the safe and violates their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who may think of committing such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.