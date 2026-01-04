أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم (الأحد) بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: (وَلَا تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ بَعْدَ إِصْلَاحِهَا)، وقال تعالى: (وَلَا تَبْغِ الْفَسَادَ فِي الْأَرْضِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ الْمُفْسِدِينَ)، وقال تعالى: (وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الْفَسَادَ)، وقال تعالى: (إِنَّمَا جَزَاءُ الَّذِينَ يُحَارِبُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَسْعَوْنَ فِي الأَرْضِ فَسَادًا أَنْ يُقَتَّلُوا أَوْ يُصَلَّبُوا أَوْ تُقَطَّعَ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَأَرْجُلُهُمْ مِنْ خِلافٍ أَوْ يُنفَوْا مِنَ الأَرْضِ ذَلِكَ لَهُمْ خِزْيٌ فِي الدُّنيَا وَلَهُمْ فِي الآخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌ).

أقدم ثامر بن محمد بن حامد الحليصي الحارثي -سعودي الجنسية- على قتل زوجته مرام بنت علي بن عالي الحارثي وشقيقه حامد -سعوديي الجنسية- وذلك بطعن زوجته بأداة حادة ونحرها وإطلاق النار على شقيقه مما أدى إلى وفاتهما.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليه، ولبشاعة وحرمة ما أقدم عليه من قتل زوجته بنحرها وقطع رقبتها وقتل شقيقه بمباغتته عن سبق إصرار فقد تم الحكم عليه بالقتل تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيرًا بالجاني ثامر بن محمد بن حامد الحليصي الحارثي -سعودي الجنسية- يوم الأحد 15 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 4 / 1 / 2026 بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعد على الآمنين وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.