استهدف انفجار ليلي مدرسة يهودية أرثوذكسية في حي بويتنفيلدرت، جنوب العاصمة الهولندية أمستردام، في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (السبت)، وفقاً لما أعلنته الشرطة الهولندية ورئيسة بلدية المدينة فيمكي هالسيما.

ووقع الانفجار عند الجدار الخارجي للمدرسة الواقعة في شارع زيلاندسترات، مما ألحق أضراراً مادية محدودة بالجدار الخارجي وأنبوب صرف مياه، دون وقوع إصابات بشرية أو أضرار داخلية كبيرة، حيث استجابت فرق الشرطة والإطفاء بسرعة للموقع، وبدأت تحقيقاً فورياً.

ووصفت رئيسة البلدية فيمكي هالسيما الحادث بأنه «هجوم متعمد وجبان ضد الجالية اليهودية»، مؤكدة أن السلطات تتعامل معه «بمنتهى الجدية»، مشيرة إلى أن سكان الجالية اليهودية في أمستردام يشعرون بـ«الخوف والغضب»، مع تزايد حوادث معاداة السامية التي تواجههم، وأكدت أن المدينة يجب أن تظل مكاناً آمناً لليهود.

وكشفت الشرطة أن كاميرات المراقبة سجلت شخصاً يضع عبوة ناسفة قرب الجدار قبل الانفجار، ويجري البحث عن المشتبه به حالياً.

وأعلنت ما يعرف باسم «الحركة الإسلامية لتحالف اليمين» مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم، ونشرت مقطع فيديو يظهر على ما يبدو تفجير عبوة حارقة، حيث ارتبطت الجماعة المتطرفة الحديثة التأسيس بعدة هجمات معادية للسامية وقعت مؤخراً في أوروبا.

وتُعد مدرسة «شيدر» هذه المدرسة الوحيدة المخصصة لليهود الأرثوذكس في هولندا، وتقع في حي بويتنفيلدرت الذي يُعتبر الحي اليهودي الحديث في المدينة، ويضم كنساً ومطاعم كوشر ومؤسسات دينية أخرى.

يأتي هذا الحادث في سياق تصاعد حوادث معاداة السامية في أوروبا، خاصة منذ تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك الحرب الدائرة.

وشهدت هولندا وبلجيكا مؤخراً حوادث مشابهة، مثل انفجار صغير أمام كنيس في روتردام قبل يوم واحد فقط، وهجمات ليلية أخرى على مؤسسات يهودية في بلجيكا.

وتعززت الإجراءات الأمنية حول المدارس والكنس اليهودية في هولندا بشكل كبير في السنوات الأخيرة، وغالباً ما تكون المدارس اليهودية محاطة بجدران معدنية عالية وكاميرات مراقبة بسبب التهديدات السابقة.