استهدف انفجار ليلي مدرسة يهودية أرثوذكسية في حي بويتنفيلدرت، جنوب العاصمة الهولندية أمستردام، في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم (السبت)، وفقاً لما أعلنته الشرطة الهولندية ورئيسة بلدية المدينة فيمكي هالسيما.
ووقع الانفجار عند الجدار الخارجي للمدرسة الواقعة في شارع زيلاندسترات، مما ألحق أضراراً مادية محدودة بالجدار الخارجي وأنبوب صرف مياه، دون وقوع إصابات بشرية أو أضرار داخلية كبيرة، حيث استجابت فرق الشرطة والإطفاء بسرعة للموقع، وبدأت تحقيقاً فورياً.
ووصفت رئيسة البلدية فيمكي هالسيما الحادث بأنه «هجوم متعمد وجبان ضد الجالية اليهودية»، مؤكدة أن السلطات تتعامل معه «بمنتهى الجدية»، مشيرة إلى أن سكان الجالية اليهودية في أمستردام يشعرون بـ«الخوف والغضب»، مع تزايد حوادث معاداة السامية التي تواجههم، وأكدت أن المدينة يجب أن تظل مكاناً آمناً لليهود.
وكشفت الشرطة أن كاميرات المراقبة سجلت شخصاً يضع عبوة ناسفة قرب الجدار قبل الانفجار، ويجري البحث عن المشتبه به حالياً.
وأعلنت ما يعرف باسم «الحركة الإسلامية لتحالف اليمين» مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم، ونشرت مقطع فيديو يظهر على ما يبدو تفجير عبوة حارقة، حيث ارتبطت الجماعة المتطرفة الحديثة التأسيس بعدة هجمات معادية للسامية وقعت مؤخراً في أوروبا.
وتُعد مدرسة «شيدر» هذه المدرسة الوحيدة المخصصة لليهود الأرثوذكس في هولندا، وتقع في حي بويتنفيلدرت الذي يُعتبر الحي اليهودي الحديث في المدينة، ويضم كنساً ومطاعم كوشر ومؤسسات دينية أخرى.
يأتي هذا الحادث في سياق تصاعد حوادث معاداة السامية في أوروبا، خاصة منذ تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك الحرب الدائرة.
وشهدت هولندا وبلجيكا مؤخراً حوادث مشابهة، مثل انفجار صغير أمام كنيس في روتردام قبل يوم واحد فقط، وهجمات ليلية أخرى على مؤسسات يهودية في بلجيكا.
وتعززت الإجراءات الأمنية حول المدارس والكنس اليهودية في هولندا بشكل كبير في السنوات الأخيرة، وغالباً ما تكون المدارس اليهودية محاطة بجدران معدنية عالية وكاميرات مراقبة بسبب التهديدات السابقة.
A nighttime explosion targeted an Orthodox Jewish school in the Buitenveldert neighborhood, south of the Dutch capital Amsterdam, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday), according to the Dutch police and the city's mayor Femke Halsema.
The explosion occurred at the outer wall of the school located on Zeilandsstraat, causing limited material damage to the outer wall and a drainage pipe, with no human injuries or significant internal damage, as police and fire teams responded quickly to the site and began an immediate investigation.
Mayor Femke Halsema described the incident as a "deliberate and cowardly attack against the Jewish community," emphasizing that the authorities are treating it "with the utmost seriousness," noting that the Jewish community in Amsterdam feels "fear and anger" amid increasing incidents of anti-Semitism they face, and she affirmed that the city must remain a safe place for Jews.
The police revealed that surveillance cameras recorded a person placing an explosive device near the wall before the explosion, and the suspect is currently being sought.
The group known as the "Islamic Movement for the Right Alliance" claimed responsibility for the attack, releasing a video that apparently shows the detonation of an incendiary device, as the newly established extremist group has been linked to several recent anti-Semitic attacks in Europe.
The "Cheider" school is the only institution dedicated to Orthodox Jews in the Netherlands, located in the Buitenveldert neighborhood, which is considered the modern Jewish quarter of the city, featuring synagogues, kosher restaurants, and other religious institutions.
This incident comes amid a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Europe, especially since tensions have escalated in the Middle East, including the ongoing war.
The Netherlands and Belgium have recently witnessed similar incidents, such as a small explosion outside a synagogue in Rotterdam just a day prior, and other nighttime attacks on Jewish institutions in Belgium.
Security measures around Jewish schools and synagogues in the Netherlands have significantly increased in recent years, with Jewish schools often surrounded by high metal walls and surveillance cameras due to previous threats.