A nighttime explosion targeted an Orthodox Jewish school in the Buitenveldert neighborhood, south of the Dutch capital Amsterdam, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday), according to the Dutch police and the city's mayor Femke Halsema.

The explosion occurred at the outer wall of the school located on Zeilandsstraat, causing limited material damage to the outer wall and a drainage pipe, with no human injuries or significant internal damage, as police and fire teams responded quickly to the site and began an immediate investigation.

Mayor Femke Halsema described the incident as a "deliberate and cowardly attack against the Jewish community," emphasizing that the authorities are treating it "with the utmost seriousness," noting that the Jewish community in Amsterdam feels "fear and anger" amid increasing incidents of anti-Semitism they face, and she affirmed that the city must remain a safe place for Jews.

The police revealed that surveillance cameras recorded a person placing an explosive device near the wall before the explosion, and the suspect is currently being sought.

The group known as the "Islamic Movement for the Right Alliance" claimed responsibility for the attack, releasing a video that apparently shows the detonation of an incendiary device, as the newly established extremist group has been linked to several recent anti-Semitic attacks in Europe.

The "Cheider" school is the only institution dedicated to Orthodox Jews in the Netherlands, located in the Buitenveldert neighborhood, which is considered the modern Jewish quarter of the city, featuring synagogues, kosher restaurants, and other religious institutions.

This incident comes amid a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Europe, especially since tensions have escalated in the Middle East, including the ongoing war.

The Netherlands and Belgium have recently witnessed similar incidents, such as a small explosion outside a synagogue in Rotterdam just a day prior, and other nighttime attacks on Jewish institutions in Belgium.

Security measures around Jewish schools and synagogues in the Netherlands have significantly increased in recent years, with Jewish schools often surrounded by high metal walls and surveillance cameras due to previous threats.