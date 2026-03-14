أعلن الجيش الكويتي، اليوم (السبت)، إصابة 3 من منتسبي القوات المسلحة بإصابات طفيفة جراء استهداف طائرتين مسيرتين قاعدة «أحمد الجابر» الكويتية.
وأوضح الجيش، في بيان على حسابه في «X»، أنه رصد 7 طائرات مسيّرة معادية وتمكن من تدمير 3 منها، وسقطت اثنتان خارج منطقة التهديد، بينما استهدفت اثنتان القاعدة الجوية، ما أسفر عن سقوط المصابين وحدوث أضرار مادية بمحيط القاعدة.
في غضون ذلك، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية اليوم ضبط ثلاثة أشخاص لقيامهم باستخدام طائرات (درون) للتصوير الجوي، في مخالفة للتحذيرات والتعليمات الصادرة في هذا الشأن، ما يؤثر سلباً على الإجراءات الأمنية خلال الفترة الراهنة، وفقاً لوكالة الانباء الكويتية «كونا».
وقال المدير العام للإدارة العامة للعلاقات والإعلام الأمني المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية العميد ناصر بوصليب، خلال الإيجاز الإعلامي بشأن الأحداث الراهنة واستعراض آخر التطورات الميدانية في ضوء العدوان الإيراني على دولة الكويت، إن الأشخاص المضبوطين أُحيلوا إلى جهات الاختصاص لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضدهم.
وأكد أن وزارة الداخلية تعمل على رصد ومتابعة كل من يقوم بمخالفة القرارات والتعليمات المنظمة لاستخدام هذه الأجهزة، وأنه لن يتم التهاون في اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق المخالفين، حفاظاً على الأمن والسلام.
وأشار بوصليب إلى أن فرق التخلص من المتفجرات تعاملت مع ثمانية بلاغات مرتبطة بسقوط شظايا ناتجة عن العمليات الدفاعية، وباشرت الفرق المختصة التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة، وبذلك يرتفع إجمالي البلاغات منذ بداية الاعتداءات إلى 380 بلاغاً، مبيناً أن مؤسسات الدولة الأمنية والعسكرية تواصل أداء مهماتها بكفاءة عالية وعلى مدار الساعة.
The Kuwaiti army announced today (Saturday) that three members of the armed forces sustained minor injuries due to the targeting of the Kuwaiti base "Ahmed Al-Jaber" by two drones.
The army clarified in a statement on its account on "X" that it detected seven hostile drones and managed to destroy three of them, while two fell outside the threat area, and two targeted the air base, resulting in the injuries and material damage around the base.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced today the arrest of three individuals for using drones for aerial photography, in violation of the warnings and instructions issued in this regard, which negatively affects security measures during the current period, according to the Kuwait News Agency "KUNA."
The Director General of the General Administration of Relations and Security Media and spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Nasser Bou Saleh, stated during the media briefing regarding the current events and reviewing the latest field developments in light of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, that the arrested individuals have been referred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal actions against them.
He confirmed that the Ministry of Interior is monitoring and following up on anyone who violates the decisions and instructions regulating the use of these devices, and that there will be no leniency in taking legal action against violators, in order to maintain security and peace.
Bou Saleh pointed out that the explosive disposal teams dealt with eight reports related to debris falling as a result of defensive operations, and the specialized teams began addressing them according to the approved procedures, thus raising the total number of reports since the beginning of the attacks to 380 reports, indicating that the state's security and military institutions continue to perform their tasks efficiently and around the clock.