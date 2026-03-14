The Kuwaiti army announced today (Saturday) that three members of the armed forces sustained minor injuries due to the targeting of the Kuwaiti base "Ahmed Al-Jaber" by two drones.



The army clarified in a statement on its account on "X" that it detected seven hostile drones and managed to destroy three of them, while two fell outside the threat area, and two targeted the air base, resulting in the injuries and material damage around the base.



Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced today the arrest of three individuals for using drones for aerial photography, in violation of the warnings and instructions issued in this regard, which negatively affects security measures during the current period, according to the Kuwait News Agency "KUNA."



The Director General of the General Administration of Relations and Security Media and spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Nasser Bou Saleh, stated during the media briefing regarding the current events and reviewing the latest field developments in light of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, that the arrested individuals have been referred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal actions against them.



He confirmed that the Ministry of Interior is monitoring and following up on anyone who violates the decisions and instructions regulating the use of these devices, and that there will be no leniency in taking legal action against violators, in order to maintain security and peace.



Bou Saleh pointed out that the explosive disposal teams dealt with eight reports related to debris falling as a result of defensive operations, and the specialized teams began addressing them according to the approved procedures, thus raising the total number of reports since the beginning of the attacks to 380 reports, indicating that the state's security and military institutions continue to perform their tasks efficiently and around the clock.