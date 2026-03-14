أعلن الجيش الكويتي، اليوم (السبت)، إصابة 3 من منتسبي القوات المسلحة بإصابات طفيفة جراء استهداف طائرتين مسيرتين قاعدة «أحمد الجابر» الكويتية.


وأوضح الجيش، في بيان على حسابه في «X»، أنه رصد 7 طائرات مسيّرة معادية وتمكن من تدمير 3 منها، وسقطت اثنتان خارج منطقة التهديد، بينما استهدفت اثنتان القاعدة الجوية، ما أسفر عن سقوط المصابين وحدوث أضرار مادية بمحيط القاعدة.


في غضون ذلك، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية اليوم ضبط ثلاثة أشخاص لقيامهم باستخدام طائرات (درون) للتصوير الجوي، في مخالفة للتحذيرات والتعليمات الصادرة في هذا الشأن، ما يؤثر سلباً على الإجراءات الأمنية خلال الفترة الراهنة، وفقاً لوكالة الانباء الكويتية «كونا».


وقال المدير العام للإدارة العامة للعلاقات والإعلام الأمني المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية العميد ناصر بوصليب، خلال الإيجاز الإعلامي بشأن الأحداث الراهنة واستعراض آخر التطورات الميدانية في ضوء العدوان الإيراني على دولة الكويت، إن الأشخاص المضبوطين أُحيلوا إلى جهات الاختصاص لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة ضدهم.


وأكد أن وزارة الداخلية تعمل على رصد ومتابعة كل من يقوم بمخالفة القرارات والتعليمات المنظمة لاستخدام هذه الأجهزة، وأنه لن يتم التهاون في اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق المخالفين، حفاظاً على الأمن والسلام.


وأشار بوصليب إلى أن فرق التخلص من المتفجرات تعاملت مع ثمانية بلاغات مرتبطة بسقوط شظايا ناتجة عن العمليات الدفاعية، وباشرت الفرق المختصة التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة، وبذلك يرتفع إجمالي البلاغات منذ بداية الاعتداءات إلى 380 بلاغاً، مبيناً أن مؤسسات الدولة الأمنية والعسكرية تواصل أداء مهماتها بكفاءة عالية وعلى مدار الساعة.